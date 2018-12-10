Mohawks defense prevails vs. Jeeps

MCDERMOTT – Though the game was back and forth through the first two quarters, Northwest held on to defeat the South Webster Jeeps Monday evening on their home court by a final score of 42-32.

“It was really nice to get an SOC win tonight,” said Mohawks head coach Dave Frantz following their first SOC win Monday night. “After a slow start in the first quarter, the girls came alive. I was proud of our girls for taking on different roles in the win. Keirah Potts had a nice game leading us in scoring and had a lot of rebounds too.” Potts, a junior, had a total of 14 points in the game.

In the second quarter, South Webster took the lead when freshman Bri Claxon hit a two point shot. Shortly after, Claxon fouled Eury, resulting in two made free throws, putting the Mohawks back ahead of the Jeeps. The Lady Mohawks were up by one at the halftime buzzer by a score of 15-14.

The Lady Jeeps attempted to turn the game around in the third quarter but failed to keep up with Northwest’s defense. “Val Eury, who has been one of the leading scorers,” said Frantz, “Scored below her average but played one of her best games with her defense and work on the boards.”

In the end, the Mohawks came out victorious with a win over South Webster 42-32. After the game Jeeps senior Maddie Cook, a senior who has signed to play basketball with Trevecca Nazarene University, stated, “We have a lot to do. Gym time and practice time. Defensively we are not talking. We have miscommunication on and off the bench and our rotation is not good on the defense. We have a lot of work to do.”

Northwest will travel to Lucasville on Thursday in hopes of earning their first SOC road win of the year to build off of Monday’s home win.

As for South Webster, they will host a gritty Oak Hill team who is fresh off their win Monday night over the visiting Portsmouth West Senators.

Box Score

Northwest: 7-8-10-17 – 42

South Webster: 12-2-6-12 – 32

Northwest: 11 FGs, 0 3pts, 20/30 FTs. Scoring: Potts 14, Wamsley 9, A. Jenkins 7, Eury 5, Knittle 3, S. Jenkins 4

South Webster: 11 FGs, 2 3pts (Cox and Claxon 1), 8/13 FTs. Scoring: Cook 12, Claxon 9, Cox 6, Rawlins 3, Ka. Montgomery 2

