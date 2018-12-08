Saturday roundup

ROUNDUP

GIRLS

MINFORD 54, EAST CARTER (KY.) 49 — OT

Playing in the Boyd County Roundball Classic, the Falcons (3-1) outlasted East Carter (Ky.) in overtime by a five-point margin. Minford took a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter and outscored East Carter 7-2 in overtime.

Ashley Blankenship led the way for Minford with 20 points while Maddie Slusher added 13. Hannah Tolle also hit double-digit scoring figures with 11.

Box Score

East Carter: 8-14-11-14 (2) — 49

Minford: 11-16-7-13 (7) — 54

Minford: 20 FG, 3 3pt. (Slusher 2), 11-16 FT. Scoring: Blankenship 20, Slusher 13, Tolle 11, Shonkwiler 4, Wolfenbarker 2, Puckett 2, Watters 2.

East Carter: 15 FG, 4 3pt. (Campbell 3), 15-23 FT. Scoring: Campbell 14, Stickler 14, Gallion 11, Swanagan 5, Gamsbly 3, Bush 2.

CLAY 42, MANCHESTER 41

In a non-conference contest, Clay nipped Manchester by a 42-41 final after trailing by 13 points with three minutes left in regulation.

Leading the Panthers (3-2) to the comeback win was Jensen Warnock with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Box Score

Clay: 9-0-17-16— 42

Manchester: 11-12-7-11 — 41

Clay: 12 FG, 7 3pt. (Delotell 2, Je. Warnock 2, Artis 2), 10-16 FT. Scoring: Je. Warnock 18, Delotell 10, Artis 7, Balestra 4, Ja. Warnock 3.

Manchester: 14 FG, 5 3pt. (Kennedy 2), 8-8 FT. Scoring: Kennedy 18, White 8, Turner 6, Hobbs 4, Campbell 3, Smith 2.

FAIRVIEW 47, GREEN 31

In a non-conference contest, Green (1-5) fell to Fairview Saturday afternoon.

The Bobcats trailed 11-7 after the first quarter 35-20 at halftime. That 15-point deficit was one they could never recover from. Leading Green in scoring was Kasey Kimbler with 13 points while Kame Sweeney finished the day with eight.

Box Score

Green: 7-6-7-11 — 31

Fairview: 11-13-10-12 — 47

Green: 11 FG, 3 3pt. (Kimbler 3), 6-14 FT. Scoring: Kimbler 13, Sweeney 8, Blevins 3, Jenkins 2, Johnson 2, Pierson 2, Brown 1.

Fairview: 18 FG, 1 3pt. (Crisp 1), 9-10 FT. Scoring: Crisp 14, Hamilton 12, Rakes 9, Nelson 8, Meeks 4.

VALLEY 55, GLENWOOD 41

In a battle between Southern Ohio Conference I and II schools, Valley walked away with its fourth win this season, a 14-point victory over Glenwood Saturday evening.

The Indians (4-1) were led by Karsyn Conaway with 21 points while Bre Call added 15 of her own, including three 3-point field goals. For Glenwood (2-4), Kenzie Whitley had 13 points, followed by Lexus Oiler with 11.

Glenwood actually took a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter but was outscored 22-5 in the final eight minutes.

Box Score

Valley: 10-11-12-22— 55

Glenwood: 11-9-16-5 — 41

Valley: 15 FG, 5 3pt. (Call 3), 20-24 FT. Scoring: Conaway 21, Call 15, Buckle 6, Howard 6, Day 4, Hettinger 2, Gilliland 1.

Glenwood: 15 FG, 1 3pt. (S. Oiler 1), 10-17 FT. Scoring: Whitley 13, L. Oiler 11, Eastes 9, S. Oiler 6, Hickman 2.

WHEELERSBURG 36, CHESAPEAKE 11

The Wheelersburg Pirates (3-2) got a home victory over OVC’s Chesapeake on Saturday in a great defensive effort.

The Pirates leading scorer was sophomore Kaylee Darnell who had a game high 15 points, as well as Ellie Kallner chipping in eight points in Saturday’s win.

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 12-8-7-9 – 36

Chesapeake: 6-0-4-1 – 11

Wheelersburg: 12 FGs, 3 3pts (Darnell 3), 3/5 FTs. Scoring: Darnell 15, E. Kallner 8, Keeney 6, A. Kallner 5, Grant 2

Chesapeake: 3 FGs, 1 3pts (Davis 1), 2/4 FTs. Scoring: Davis 5, Ervin 2, Ward 2, Anderson 2

Fairland 68, South Webster 32

The South Webster Jeeps (3-3) dropped a road non-conference game to the Fairland Dragons in Proctorville on Saturday. The Jeeps were without senior captain Maddie Cook for Saturday’s contest.

The Jeeps were led in scoring by freshman Bri Claxon with 9 points, as well as Baylee Cox with 7 points and Maecee Johnson with 7 points.

Box Score

South Webster – 4-11-8-9 – 32

Fairland – 23-18-14-13 – 68

South Webster: 11 FGs, 1 3pt. (Claxon 1) 9/14 FTs. Scoring: Claxon 9, Cox 7, Johnson 7, Rawlins 5, Hornikel 2, Ka. Montgomery 2

Fairland: 23 FGs, 5 3pts (Lyons 2) 6/12 FTs. Leading scorer: Kelsie Warnock 23

WELLSTON 57, WEST 34

The Senators (2-3) fell in a non-conference battle Saturday on the road, facing Wellston.

Leading the way statistically for Portsmouth West was Morgan Rigsby with 18 points, followed by Emily Sissel with nine.

Box Score

West: 5-15-6-8 — 34

Wellston: 14-10-22-11 — 57

West: 15 FG, 1 3pt. (Sissel 1), 3-6 FT. Scoring: Rigsby 18, Sissel 9, Swords 3, Cline 2, Pack 2.

Wellston: 21 FG, 6 3pt., 9-14 FT. Scoring: N/A

PIKETON 60, WESTERN 42

In a non-conference Pike County clash, the Redstreaks (4-1) handed the Indians an 18-point loss.

Leading the way for Piketon was Gracie Lightle with 19 point while Ally Crothers scored 14 of her own. Brianna Odel also helped out, ending with nine points.

For Western (1-3), Alyssa Marhoover had 11 points while Haley Whitt finished with nine. Brooklyn Tackett and Taylor Grooms also pitched in, scoring six points apiece.

Box Score

Piketon: 22-15-9-14 — 60

Western: 6-12-13-11 — 42

Piketon: 21 FG, 2 3pt. (Odel 1, Crothers 1), 16-24 FT. Scoring: Lightle 19, Crothers 14, Odel 9, Little 6, Alexander 5, Gragg 3, McNelley 2, Ritchie 2.

Western: 17 FG, 1 3pt. (Horner 1), 7-10 FT. Scoring: Marhoover 11, Whitt 8, Tackett 6, Grooms 6, Gast 3, Horner 3, Beekman 2, Miller 2, Evans 1.

WAVERLY 52, ZANE TRACE 7

The Tigers had zero problems with visiting Zane Trace Saturday afternoon, winning by 45.

Waverly (3-1) was led by Zoiee Smith’s 13 points and eight assists while Kami Knight added 10 points. Paige Carter ended with eight points and eight rebounds and Sarah Thompson scored six points while grabbing five boards.

Box Score

Zane Trace: 4-2-1-0 — 7

Waverly: 13-15-14-10 — 52

Zane Trace: 2 FG, 1 3pt. (O’Neill 1), 2-7 FT. Scoring: O’Neill 3, Nelson 2, Fetters 1, Kerr 1.

Waverly: 21 FG, 0 3pt., 10-19 FT. Scoring: Smith 13, Knight 10, Carter 8, Thomson 6, Robinson 6, Brown 3, Collett 2, Willis 2, Dale 2.

BOYS

GREEN 63, IRONTON ST. JOE 36

In a non-conference affair, Green (3-2) earned a 27-point win over Ironton St. Joe Saturday.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Gage Sampson with 25 points while Tayte Carver followed close behind with 20. Caden Blizzard was also in double-digit scoring with 14 of his own.

Box Score

Ironton St. Joe: 5-17-6-8 — 36

Green: 11-18-19-15 — 63

Ironton St. Joe: 11 FG, 7 3pt. (Payne 3), 6-10 FT. Scoring: Payne 10, Roach 8, Damron 7, Whaley 7, Johnson 2, Sheridan 2.

Green: 23 FG, 2 3pt. (Carver 1, Blizzard 1), 15-19 FT. Scoring: Sampson 25, Carver 20, Blizzard 14, Huffman 2, Otworth 2.

RACELAND 77, NOTRE DAME 41

Notre Dame (0-2) suffered its second loss in as many tries Saturday, falling to Raceland 77-41.

Leading the Titans in scoring was Ben Mader with 18 points, followed by Jackson Clark with eight.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 12-11-9-9 — 41

Raceland: 25-18-21-13 — 77

Notre Dame: 17 FG, 4 3pt. (Mader 3), 3-4 FT. Scoring: Mader 18, Clark 8, Kammer 6, Harrell 5, Pettay 4.

Raceland: 28 FG, 6 3pt. (Floyd 3), 9-11 FT. Scoring: Adkins 23, Floyd 11, Mershon 11, Pence 10, Bailey 7, Cumpton 6, Russell 4, Broughton 3, Melvin 2.

ADENA 70, PIKETON 58

The Redstreaks (2-3) suffered a loss inside Scioto Valley Conference play Saturday by a 70-58 final.

Leading Piketon statistically was Scott Lightle with 18 points and five rebounds while Alex Blanton had 13 points and four assists.

Box Score

Adena: 16-17-22-15 — 70

Piketon: 8-14-19-17 — 58

Adena: 27 FG, 5 3pt. (Fout 3), 11-23 FT. Scoring: Fout 19, Bennett 16, Foglesong 14, Garrison 11, Throckmorton 6, Sykes 4.

Piketon: 23 FG, 3 3pt. (Chandler 1, Lightle 1, Blanton 1) 7-12 FT. Scoring: Lightle 18, Blanton 13, Reader 8, Chandler 7, Nichols 6, Jones 2, Harris 2, Leedy 2.