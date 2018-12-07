Senators stiffling defense limits Mohawks

WEST PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth West dominated the second half of their game Friday night as they defeated the Northwest Mohawks 44-29.

Gabe Skaggs led the Senators in the win with a commanding 25 points for the night, playing in a style that was too much for the Mohawks to handle.

Senators head coach Bill Hafer was proud of his senior’s effort to get an SOC win on their home court Friday night.

“Gabe plays like he is 6’5”, he hustles the whole time, he always leads us in rebounding, and we look to him to score and do a little bit of everything for us. We count on him and he is the captain for a reason.”

The game started off with Skaggs putting two in the basket for West, that was followed up with Evan Throckmorton scoring on a layup for Northwest. This would begin a back and forth battle between the two teams. Northwest ended the first quarter with a one point edge on the Senators at 17-16.

Northwest would pull away at 6:41 in the second quarter from West with a 21-16 lead off of scoring efforts of Ashton Hall, and the defense of Throckmorton who stole the ball twice in a row from the Senators.

West would recoup the scoring deficit with the efforts of Skaggs, Josh Berry, Dylan Bradford scoring five points to be just one basket shy of tying up the Mohawks before the half. Nick Davis would score the needed basket for the Senators to tie the Mohawks 23-23 at the half.

Skaggs would score 14 points of the Senators 21 points in the second half. Northwest was held to four points in the third quarter and just one basket in the fourth quarter. Skaggs was joined by Bradford during the second half as he scored five of the Senators points for a total of 12 points for the night. Berry scored five points for the night in the win as well. The third quarter ended with a score of 34-27, and West would outscore the Mohawks in the fourth quarter 10-2 for a final score of 44-29.

Northwest was led in scoring by Chase McClay with eight points, Hall with seven and Billy Crabtree with six for the night.

Northwest head coach Jason Smith after the game said, “A very tough game. We just could not get it to fall, I can live with that. But I’m upset over our effort on the glass, we got annihilated on the rebounding and that was the difference. Our game plan was to shut down Johnson and Bradford they had eight points combined but Skaggs killed us in the middle. Looking ahead we have Waverly Tuesday, they are a very good team, we will come out and fight and work hard to meet that challenge.”

Portsmouth West’s great defensive play held Northwest to just 6 points in the second half. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_west_block.jpg Portsmouth West’s great defensive play held Northwest to just 6 points in the second half. Photo courtesy of Amy Marcum West senior Dylan Bradford is guarded by Northwest senior Ashton Hall in the Senators 44-29 victory Friday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_bradfordhall.jpg West senior Dylan Bradford is guarded by Northwest senior Ashton Hall in the Senators 44-29 victory Friday night. Photo courtesy of Amy Marcum