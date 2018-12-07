Friday roundup

BOYS

Green 57, Clay 51

The Green Bobcats (2-2, 1-0 in the SOC) bounced back from a loss to Portsmouth on Wednesday with a home win over Clay (1-2, 0-1 in the SOC) Friday night in both team’s SOC opening game.

The Green Bobcats were led in scoring by Tayte Carver who had a team high 25 points, and also by Gage Sampson who returned with 13 points after sitting out Wednesday’s game. Clay also had a 25 point scorer in Hunter Mathias, while also having Mason Newton and Garret Beegan with 8 points apiece.

“Tayte Carver had a huge game for us,” said Green head coach Dirk Hollar after his team’s home win. “Kimbler was struggling through an injury but hit 9/10 free throws in the fourth. We came out attacking and then got tired, and that’s my fault because I need to do a better job with our rotations. Sampson had 13 and played well to be fighting through an injury as well. Hats off to Clay for playing their butts off, they kept coming after us. Coach Anderson is doing a great job and his boys play hard.”

Box Score

Green: 18-10-10-19 – 57

Clay: 8-12-8-23 – 51

Green: 22 FGs, 1 3pt. (Carver 1) 12/20 FT. Scoring: Carver 25, Sampson 13, Kimbler 3, Blizzard 6, Z. Huffman 2, E. Huffman 2

Oak Hill 49, Valley 37

The Valley Indians (1-2, 0-1 in the SOC) lost a road contest to a gritty Oak Hill (2-0, 1-0 in the SOC) team 49-37 in both teams opening SOC game of the season on Friday night.

The Indians were led in scoring by Tanner Cunningham who had a team high 13 points, as well as Kayden Mollette who had 11 points. Oak Hill was led in scoring by Chase Hammond who had 16 points, as well as Mason Darby who had 15 points and also broke the 1,000 point career scoring mark for the season.

Box Score

Valley: 2-14-10-11 – 37

Oak Hill: 12-11-14-12 – 49

Valley: 15 FGs, 4 3pts. (Cunningham 2), 7/15 FTs. Scoring: Cunningham 13, Mollette 11, Shope 6, Clark 3, Greathouse 2, Zaler 2

Oak Hill: 17 FGs, 3 3pts. (Potter, Darby, Stewart 1), 12/19 FTs. Scoring: Hammond 16, Darby 15, Hanning 8, Donley 4, Potter 3, Stewart 3

Glenwood 77, Symmes Valley 75

The Glenwood Tigers (2-1, 1-0 in the SOC) got a massive win on the road in Willow Wood Friday night in overtime over the Symmes Valley Vikings (1-1, 0-1 in the SOC) 77-75 in both teams’ first game in SOC I play.

Tyler Caldwell had an incredible game once again for the Tigers by scoring a game and county high 30 points, snagging 7 boards and dishing 4 assists. Caldwell’s teammate, Kyle Sexton, also had the second highest points in the county by scoring 27 and grabbing an incredible 23 rebounds and dishing 5 assists. Symmes Valley was led in scoring by Jack Leith who dropped a SOC I high 34 points in the Vikings first loss of the season.

“Really proud of the way our kids battled and fought hard against a good Symmes Valley team,” said Glenwood head coach Adam Cox. “Caldwell played great and shot the ball well, Kyle Sexton’s intensity and effort while playing in foul trouble for a lot of the game speaks volumes. Mal Potts, I love Malachi and I’m hard on him sometimes because I think of him like my son. But he decided that he was going to play after getting cleared earlier today because he’s a captain on the team, and that’s just the kind of leader he is. Really happy with how our bench played with guys in foul trouble and how all of our younger guys played. Jack Leith is a good player. And incredibly well mannered, I told him that after the game. He’s only a junior and he’s going to be causing nightmares for teams in our league for the next two years.”

Box Score

Glenwood: 24-12-16-16-9 –77

Symmes Valley: 15-15-13-25-7 – 75

Glenwood: 29 FGs, 4 3pts. (Caldwell 4), 15/33 FT. Scoring: Caldwell 30, Sexton 27, Jackson 15, Potts 3, Mays 2

Symmes Valley: 29 FGs, 3 3pts. (Carpenter 2), 14/24 FT. Scoring: J. Leith 34, Scherer 15, Turner 11, Carpenter 6, L. Leith 4, Smathers 4, Ferguson 1

Eastern 76, East 55