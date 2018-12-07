Thursday roundup

BOYS

Portsmouth 72, Ironton St. Joe 43

In a non-conference matchup Thursday evening, the Trojans (3-0) continued to play well, earning a 29-point win over Huntington St. Joe.

Portsmouth was led by Matthew Fraulini who scored 27 points. That performance was followed up by Myguel McKinley’s 10 points and Danny Lattimore’s nine. In total, nine different Trojans scored.

Box Score

Huntington St. Joe: 18-2-4-19 — 43

Portsmouth: 19-15-22-16 — 72

Huntington St. Joe: 14 FG, 6 3pt., 9-15 FT. Scoring: Bolton 12, Adkins 7, Price 5, Sweaney 4, D. Barker 4, Hickman 3, Black 3, Eplin 3, Rice 1, B. Barker 1.

Portsmouth: 30 FG, 7 3pt. (Fraudlini 5), 5-10 FT. Scoring: Fraulini 27, McKinley 10, Lattimore 9, Bowman 6, Duff 6, Shipp 6, Meadows 4, Mosley 2, Clark 2.

GIRLS

Valley 59, Waverly 41

In a Southern Ohio Conference II battle, Valley (3-1, 2-1 SOC II) handed Waverly (2-1, 2-1 SOC II) an 18-point loss on its home court.

The Indians were led by Bre Call’s 26 points while Karsyn Conaway had 12 of her own. For the Tigers, Zoiee Smith had 14 points, Kami Knight had 11 and Paige Carter finished with 10.

Box Score

Valley: 14-13-19-13 — 59

Waverly: 15-8-8-10 — 41

Valley: 25 FG, 5 3pt. (Call 4), 4-6 FT. Scoring: Call 26, Conaway 12, Gilliland 6, Howard 6, Buckle 5, Hettinger 2.

Waverly: 15 FG, 2 3pt. (Brown 1, Hai. Robinson 1), 9-12 FT. Scoring: Smith 14, K. Knight 11, Carter 10, Brown 3, Hai. Robinson 3

South Webster 55, Portsmouth West 47

In both teams’ second SOC II game in four days, the South Webster Jeeps (3-2, 1-2 in the SOC) pulled off a much needed conference victory over Portsmouth West (2-2, 1-2 in the SOC) on the Senators home court.

Leading South Webster in scoring was freshman guard Bri Claxon with 17 points and senior Taylor Rawlins with 10 points. For Portsmouth West, senior Jordyn Swords and junior Morgan Rigsby each contributed 13 points apiece.

Box Score

South Webster: 15-13-14-13 – 55

Portsmouth West: 6-9-15-17 – 47

South Webster: 18 FG, 2 3pt. (Claxon 1, Cox 1) 13-22 FT. Scoring: Claxon 17, Rawlins 10, Cook 9, Hornikel 8, Cox 7, Ka. Montgomery 2, Maloney 2

Portsmouth West: 15 FG, 7 2 pt. (Sissel 3) 10/16 FT. Scoring: Rigsby 13, Swords 13, Sissel 9, Pack 5, Adkins 4, Cline 3

Wheelersburg 56, Northwest 35

The Wheelersburg Pirates (2-2, 2-1 in the SOC) got back on track with a home SOC II win against Northwest (2-3, 0-3 in the SOC) Thursday night after losing their road trip to Oak Hill on Monday by just one point.

Leading the Pirates in scoring was guard Abbie Kallner with 19 and Kaylee Darnell with 18. Valerie Eury led Northwest in scoring with eight points on the night, all of which game from the inside the three point line.

Box Score

Wheelersburg: 17-13-14-12 – 56

Northwest: 5-10-11-9 – 35

Wheelersburg: 22 FG, 8 3 pt. (A. Kallner 3) 4-4 FT. Scoring: A. Kallner 19, Darnell 18, Keeney 10, E. Kallner 7, Irwin 2

Northwest: 11 FG, 1 3pt. (Jenkins 1) 10-16 FT. Scoring: Eury 8, Wamsley 5, Jenkins 5, Potts 5, Knittel 5, Throckmorton 4, Jenkins 3

Notre Dame 73, Symmes Valley 30

In a battle of undefeated teams in SOC I play, the Notre Dame Titans (3-0, 3-0 in the SOC) cruised to a strong defensive victory over the Symmes Valley Vikings (3-1, 2-1 in the SOC) 73-30 on their home court.

Katie Dettwiller led the Titans in scoring with 19 points, while sophomore point guard Ava Hassel scord 17 herself. The Titans are back in action on Saturday where they will face the Portsmouth Trojans.

Box Score

Notre Dame: 21-22-18-12

Symmes Valley: 11-2-12-5

Notre Dame: 32 FG. 8 3 pt. (A. Hassel 3). 1-2 FT. Scoring: K. Dettwiller 19, A. Hassel 17, Schmidt 8, C. Dettwiller 8, Cassidy 8, Schaefer 6, S. Hassel 3, Hash 2, Smith 2

Green 46, East 24

In an SOC I battle Thursday night in Franklin Furnace, the Green Bobcats (1-3, 1-2 in the SOC) got their first SOC win over the East Tartans (0-4, 1-2 in the SOC), 46-24.

Freshman guard Kasey Kimbler led the Bobcats in scoring Thursday night with 13 points while sophomore Kame Sweeney also pitched in 11 points on the night. Grace Smith led the Tartans in scoring Thursday night by pitching in a tied for game high 13 points.

Box Score

Green: 19-8-12-7 – 46

East: 5-4-7-8 –24

Green: 18 FG, 0 3pt. Scoring: Kimbler 13, Sweeney 11, Blevins 7, Brown 5, Pierson 4, Wilburn 2, Jenkins 2, Baldridge 2

East: 9 FG, 0 3 pt. Scoring: G. Smith 13, A. Escamilla 5, F. Smith 4, Setty 2

STOCK PHOTO: Portsmouth junior Matthew Fraulini scored a county-high 27 points Thursday night in the Trojans home win over Huntington St. Joes. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_4426-1.jpg STOCK PHOTO: Portsmouth junior Matthew Fraulini scored a county-high 27 points Thursday night in the Trojans home win over Huntington St. Joes. STOCK PHOTO STOCK PHOTO: Valley guard Bre Call had a game high 26 points in the Indians second road SOC win of the week over Waverly Thursday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_IMG_4048-1.jpg STOCK PHOTO: Valley guard Bre Call had a game high 26 points in the Indians second road SOC win of the week over Waverly Thursday night. STOCK PHOTO