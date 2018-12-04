Wendy’s honors Tri-State Athletes

On Tuesday afternoon in Huntington, W Va. Wendy’s joint partners from the Tri-State area honored those students who excel both athletically and in the classroom with being named their school’s representative for the Wendy’s High School Heisman award.

According to the Wendy’s High School Heisman website, the description for those who are eligible to receive this prestigious honor is, “Eligibility begins with maintaining a GPA of 3.0 (B average) or better. Applicants also need to be proven leaders and role models within their school and community. And applicants must perform in at least one of the 47 school sponsored sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games or the National Federation of State High School Associations.”

Over 150 students from the Tri-State area were selected and attended the ceremony held at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington Tuesday morning. Of the twelve high schools in Scioto County, two representatives from each school were chosen by Wendy’s to have qualified and be recognized among their peers.

Those who were chosen from Scioto County include:

Clay: Jensen Warnock and Tyler Phillips

Glenwood: Tyler Caldwell and Natalie Goddard

Green: Peytan Gaffney and Andrew Ramey

Minford: Zachary Hammond and Jenna Powell

Northwest: Sydnie Jenkins and Evan Throckmorton

Notre Dame: Mary (Katie) Dettwiller and Simon Harting

Portsmouth: Colin Boehm and Morgan Grashel

Portsmouth West: Josh Berry and Molly Taylor

Sciotoville Community: Will Shope and Kaci Bell

South Webster: Michael Andrews and Taylor Rawlins

Wheelersburg: Evan Dahm and Elizabeth (Libby) Miller

Valley: Bailee Day and Andrew Shope

To begin the ceremony, Scioto County’s own and member of the Schmidt Family Restaruant group, Juice Schmidt, addressed the crowd with the story of Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, and how at the age of 15, Thomas dropped out of high school to go work for a living before later returning to school and completing his GED.

Schmidt then introduced the MC for the event, WSAZ sports anchor Jim Treacy.

Treacy proceeded to speak to the student athletes in attendance before himself introducing the key note speaker for Tuesday’s event, Focus 3’s David Trichel.

Trichel himself is a noted speaker for the Focus 3 group. Before being a member of Focus 3, Trichel began his career as a staff member of the 2007 LSU football national championship team, and most recently, a staff member of the 2014 Ohio State football national championship team.

Trichel’s message to the group of young adults was simple: E+R=O. What Event do I have + What Response do I need = What Outcome do I want? He urged those in attendance that if they want something in life, they need to act in such a way that would benefit themselves and the others around them to be able to reach their ultimate goals they have set for themselves.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Notre Dame senior Simon Harting, “It’s really nice to see all the hard work I’ve put in as a student and an athlete, to get some recognition and be appreciated because of it.”

Harting also was one of four student athletes in attendance who was selected at random for a $500 scholarship, courtesy of Wendy’s.

“It’s going to really help towards college,” said Harting. “I’ll probably be at Dayton next fall, studying computer and electrical engineering, so it’s definitely nice to have that.”

“It’s very exciting,” said South Webster senior Taylor Rawlins. “It’s been a lot of years of hard work. Being in and out of the gym and the classroom, doing different things, and it’s just really nice to be recognized for it.”

“It’s an incredible honor,” said Wheelersburg senior Evan Dahm. “The reputation that Wheelersburg has as an academic institution, it means a lot to me to be selected out of so many other great kids that really deserve it. For the hard working people, it’s going to transcend being an athlete or a student. If you’re a hard working person, that’s going to follow you through your whole life.”

