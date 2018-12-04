Monday girls’ roundup

(1-2) Portsmouth 26 @ Coal Grove 41

The Amy Hughes led Portsmouth Lady Trojans suffered their first OVC loss Monday night in a road trip to face the Coal Grove Lady Hornets, 41-26. The Lady Trojans will next travel to face the South Point Pointers on Thursday in hopes to return their OVC record back to over .500 at 2-1 before they face SOC I and southern Ohio power house, the Notre Dame Lady Titans.

(2-2) Glenwood 67 @ (0-3) East 24

The Glenwood Lady Tigers improved to 1-0 in SOC I play with a road win over the East Lady Tartans Monday night, 67-24.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Lexus Oiler who had 19 points, Kenzie Whitley who had 14 points and was very aggressive on the defensive end, as well as Shelby Easter who had 12 points.

“We got in some foul trouble early,” said Glenwood head coach Kayla Wiley, “I thought we were more disciplined on running our plays, which is something we’ve improved on since the start of the year.”

Even though they are winless, Wiley sees improvement from the Lady Tartans who are coached by Rick Bowman.

“East has really improved from last year,” said Wiley. “They seem to be running their plays a little more efficiently; They’re more disciplined on their passes and shot selection from a year ago as well.”

The Lady Tigers will host the Clay Lady Panthers on Thursday in their second SOC I contest of the year, a challenge Wiley hopes to have her team up for.

“We play Clay on Thursday, it’ll be a challenge with their good guard play. We’ll work on trying to find a way to limit their looks over our next two practices.”

The Lady Tartans will travel east on U.S. Highway 52 to face SOC I foe, the Green Lady Bobcats this Thursday.

(0-3) Green 24 @ Eastern 48

In their second SOC I game of the year, the young Green Lady Bobcats fell to Eastern Monday night 48-24 to fall to 0-2 in SOC I play and 0-3 on the season.

Leading Green in scoring was freshman Kasey Kimbler with 10 points, sophomore Kame Sweeney with 7 points, and senior Megan Johnson with 3 points.

Green will get ready for the East Lady Tartans on Thursday in which one of the two teams will get their first win on the season, as well as their first win in SOC I play.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_Glenwood_Logo.jpg

Tigers claim first SOC I win of the season

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT