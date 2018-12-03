Waverly holds off Lady Mohawks, 57-49

The Waverly Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Northwest Lady Mohawks that they would hold onto throughout the game, winning 57-49. In a fast paced, hard fought matchup, the Tigers would outscore the Mohawks in three of the four quarters, but in the fourth quarter, they would finally pull away just enough that the Northwest was unable to bounce back.

The first two quarters, the Tigers outscored the Mohawks, as they tried to control the pace of the game. Waverly finished the first quarter with a 14-10 lead, and then went into halftime with a score of 27-22. The Lady Mohawks returned in the third quarter more aggressive on the defensive end and brought the score back to within four points of the Lady Tigers, outscoring them for the quarter 16-15. However, before the game would come to an end, Waverly would outscore the Mohawks in the final quarter 15-11, bringing the final score to 57-49.

Sophomore Paige Carter lead the Tigers with 16 points, going 2 for 2 from the foul line and getting 14 from the paint. Senior Kami Knight contributed 15 in the win, including a three-point shot and going 85% from the foul line, as well as leading her team defensively in the win. Zoiee Smith also hit ten points for the night for the Tigers. Waverly would have four more players score during the game: Hailey Robinson helped with 8, while Sarah Thompson, Raelynn Dale and Maddy Collett each contributed a basket.

Waverly head coach John Bonifield said following the win, “Paige Carter is learning our system, we saw the real Paige play tonight. She is a great force for us, she is a great addition. She has good moves under the basket and rebounds well, she is going to be a great asset to our team. We have two seniors and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. Kami Knight, we rely on her, she is our go-to girl and a senior. We have had two close SOC matches and have found a way to get a win in both games, making us 2-0 in conference play so far.”

Northwest was led by Valerie Eury with 13 points and Keirah Potts with 12 in the loss. Ava Jenkins played great defensively for Northwest and added five points. Skylar Patty, Sydnie Jenkins and Alexia Throckmorton each contributed four points, Reagan Lewis scored three and Kloe Montgomery and Kayla Boehm scored a bucket each for the Lady Mohawks.

Lady Mohawks head coach Dave Frantz had this to say about his team and a hard fought home loss to Waverly, “I am really proud of our girls tonight in a tough game against an athletic Waverly team. We have been without our floor general Haydn Wamsley. Freshman Ava Jenkins has stepped up and taken on a lot of responsibility in Wamsley’s absence. She has done well on both sides of the ball. Webb, one of our best defenders, also missed tonight with a shoulder injury. Throckmorton, Boehm, Montgomery and Knittel all came in and gave us some good minutes to help offset the absence of those two. After a tough game vs West, Eury had 19 Saturday and 13 tonight and is starting to score like we know she can.”

Northwest will have to regroup quickly for their next SOC II game this Thursday when they will travel to Wheelersburg to face the Pirates who are 1-1 in SOC play this season.

Waverly will also have another SOC II game on tap this Thursday when they will host the 2-1 Valley Indians who are also 1-1 in SOC play at this stage in the season.

Northwest falls to 0-2 in SOC play, 2-2 overrall

By Missy Payne PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

