SSU Track & Field Compete at Tiffin

Tiffin, Ohio – Seth Farmer and Brooke Smith both qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships as men’s and women’s track and field competed at the Tiffin Alumni Invitational Saturday.

Farmer met the NAIA “A” standard in the one-mile run on Saturday. He finished in second place overall with a time of 4:18.73, nearly one whole second ahead of the 4:19.50 standard. SSU also got a strong finish from Hunter Bennington, who placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.34. Josh Metzung placed third in the 5000-meter run with a time of 15:43.15; Steven Adams placed fifth in the same event at 15:56.80.

Brooke Smith placed second overall in the women’s 3000-meter run, running the race in 10:17.10 to meet the NAIA “A” standard by over one minute. Shawnee State had strong finishers in field as well; Shae Patty tied for fourth place in the high jump by clearing 1.57 meters, while Alexis Putnam placed 12th in the shot put with a throw of 11.37 meters. Niki Young also threw well in the shot put, tossing 11.26 meters.

Shawnee State track and field take a break until the spring semester, next competing on Saturday, January 19 at the Dave Lehman Invitational, hosted by Otterbein University.

Shawnee State University's Brooke Smith (Wheelersburg) qualified for the NAIA Nationals in March, along with SSU's Seth Farmer.

