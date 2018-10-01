SSU Golf Competes at MSC Fall Invitational

Prestonsburg, Ky. – Shawnee State men’s and women’s golf were in action at the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, held at StoneCrest Golf Course in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Shawnee State’s men finished in sixth place out of eight teams, including finishing ahead of Cumberlands (Ky.) in a tournament for the first time in program history, by shooting a two-day score of 594. Jordan Tieman led the way for Shawnee State’s men, shooting 74-69 for a two-day score of 143, -1 under par; Tieman finished tied for third to be named to the All-Tournament team. Jordan Hughes was SSU’s next best finisher, shooting 73-75 for a two-day 148, +4 over par.

Shawnee State’s women finished in eighth place out of eight teams, shooting a two-day score of 742. Holly Hart was Shawnee State’s best player of the tournament, shooting 80-79 for a two-day score of 159, +15 over par and good enough to finish 18th individually.

Shawnee State men’s and women’s golf finish the fall portion of their schedule next weekend, October 13-14 when they host the Shawnee State Fall Invitational at Shawnee State Park Golf Course in Friendship, Ohio.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/10/web1_Jordan-Hughes-MSC-Invitational.jpg