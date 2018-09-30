Burg sweeps SOC tourney

After play of the latter rounds of the 2018 SOC girls’ tennis tournament was suspended on Thursday due to rain, area teams finished their play Saturday morning through the afternoon at the Shawnee State University tennis courts on the university’s campus.

That afternoon, Wheelersburg’s Lea Wright won the SOC singles title by defeating Waverly’s Alli Entler in straight sets (6-4, 6-1). In route to the singles title, Wright had a first round bye in the tournament, then proceeded to defeat Elise Wrage of Minford and Emma Bellaw of Waverly before defeating Entler in the championship match.

Along with being the singles champion, Wright was also named the SOC player of the year, her third straight year receiving the player of the year honors. Her freshman year was the only season she did not win the POTY, but she however the runner up during that season.

In the double’s tournament, which also finished Saturday afternoon, the team of Maddie Gill and Kaitlyn Sommer from Wheelersburg defeated Hannah Conley and Shalynn Baker of Valley (7-5, 6-4) in straight sets to win the doubles championship. In route to the doubles title, Gill and Sommer also defeated Chalee Hettinger and Anna Stevens from Valley, and Anna Estep and Molley Downy of Minford in the rounds preceding the championship. This is the second consecutive year that Gill and Sommer won the SOC doubles title.

Wheelersburg as a team won the SOC girls’ tennis championship thanks to the performances of Wright, Gill and Sommer. The 2018 All-SOC singles team consisted of Wright, Entler, Bellaw, and Kaylee McGinnis of Minford. The 2018 All-SOC doubles team consisted of the pair of Gill and Sommer, as well as the pair of Conley and Baker,

Beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into Wednesday will be the sectionals for high school girls’ tennis competition. Singles competition will be held at the Portsmouth High School courts while doubles competition will be held at the Shawnee State University courts. Play for both tournaments will begin at 9 a.m. The top six players from singles and doubles will advance to the district competition in Athens.

