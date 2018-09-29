Titans outlast Bobcats, 16-8

Friday night’s battle between the Green Bobcats and the Notre Dame Titans featured two teams having complete opposite seasons. The Bobcats entered the game 5-0 averaging 42 points per game, with the Notre Dame Titans at 0-5 only scoring 55 points all season. But with a team effort, upsets can happen and after Friday’s game, many were surprised with the outcome.

The game was all defense from the beginning, no score in the first quarter as the two sides punted back and forth to make it 0-0 going into the second quarter of play.

The same would continue for most of the second quarter, until the 4:55 mark in the half when Notre Dame drove its way down the field and scored on an 8 yard pass from Caleb Nichols to Braidan Haney to put the Titans up 8-0 after the successful two point conversion.

Green would drive into enemy territory the following drive only to get a false start on a 4th and 1 with 2:14 left in the half which would force them to punt. The score at half would remain 8-0 in favor of the Titans entering the third.

Green would start the second half with the ball only to be forced to punt it back to the Titans with 9:45 left in the third.

Notre Dame got off to another quick start the following drive by, entering enemy territory after a 28-yard run by Jake McGuire gave Notre Dame more momentum with the lead midway through the third. A few plays later, Notre Dame would cap off that drive with a 7-yard touchdown rush by Logan Emnett, putting the Titans up 16-0 with 6:45 left in the third after the two-point conversion was good.

Green would put together a long drive following the score, driving all the way down to the 6-yard line entering the fourth quarter looking at a 4th and 4. The first play of the 4th would see Notre Dame take over on downs after an unsuccessful run by the Bobcats.

But just as it seemed the game may be slipping away from the undefeated Bobcats, the Titans had their punt blocked after going three and out, giving Green the ball at the Notre Dame 4-yard line with 7:20 left in the fourth.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Green’s Rickie Nash would punch it in from two yards out, putting them up 16-8 after a 2-point conversion, and also keeping their undefeated hopes alive.

Notre Dame would take the ball at their own 35 with 6:38 to go in the game. The Titans did an excellent job of slowly driving down the field and taking advantage of Green penalties, taking it all the way down to the 8 before the clock hit zero and the final score was 16-8, seeing Notre Dame complete the upset and ruin the Bobcats undefeated season as they got their first win of the season.

After the game, Notre Dame head coach Bob Ashley spoke on his team’s effort Friday night. “We knew Green was undefeated and had some momentum coming in here” said Ashley, “But we had a really good week of practice, we had a solid game-plan from our coaches, and I think our kids came to play tonight and did a nice job of executing. I’m just proud of our guys effort. We lost our center Chris Schmidt right before half with a broken arm, and guys came in and really stepped up.”

He also talked about holding the Green offense to only 8 points, “All the credit in the world goes to our defensive coordinator Bubba Webb, he just had a really nice game-plan” said Ashley.

The Titans will host the Symmes Valley Vikings next Friday night at Spartan Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

As for the Bobcats, they will host the Manchester Greyhounds Friday night as they hope to get back on the winning side of things. Kickoff between Green and Manchester is also slated for 7 p.m.

Green running back Mackie Kingery carries the ball for the Bobcats in their loss vs. Notre Dame Friday night, 16-8. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_kingery-1.jpeg Green running back Mackie Kingery carries the ball for the Bobcats in their loss vs. Notre Dame Friday night, 16-8. The Notre Dame Titans pick up their first win of the season in a home SOC battle with the Green Bobcats. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_notredameqb.jpeg The Notre Dame Titans pick up their first win of the season in a home SOC battle with the Green Bobcats.

Win first game of the season

By Billy Musser PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

