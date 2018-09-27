Week Six Previews

(0-5) Northwest @ (1-4) East

The East Tartans are looking to continue their winning streak into their week six home matchup with the Northwest Mohawks, who are still seeking their first win in 2018. East is coming off a road victory against the Manchester Greyhounds to open their conference play slate, while Northwest is hoping to rebound a week after losing their home opener of SOC play to the Eastern Eagles. The key for both teams as they hope to add to their win total in 2018 is going to be establishing their rushing attack early and often and not committing costly turnovers.

(5-0) Green @ (0-5) Notre Dame

The Green Bobcats are looking to add to their first undefeated start at 5-0 since 1990 with a road win over county rival, the Notre Dame Titans. The Titans, a team battling with the injury bug, fell to Oak Hill last Friday night in their SOC opening game. Green extended their perfect start last Friday night against the Symmes Valley Vikings on their home field and hope to gain their second conference win this Friday. Both teams will look to their rushing attack as points of emphasis in this county and conference rivalry game.

(4-2) Rowan County @ (4-2) Greenup County

A week after dropping consecutive games to Raceland and Lawrence County (KY), the Musketeers stopped their losing streak at two games with a big win over the East Carter Raiders. All time leading passer in Greenup County history, Eli Sammons, will have to find his weapons with precision for the Musketeers to pull off a win this Friday night against the Vikings of Rowan County.

(3-2) Portsmouth @ (3-2) Dawson-Bryant

The Portsmouth Trojans dropped their game last Friday night against a very good Gallia Academy Blue Devils team and are hoping to rebound this Friday night in a critical road trip to Dawson-Bryant to face the reigning OVC champs. For the Trojans to like the way their playoff chances stack up, this game is almost a must win for head coach Bruce Kalb and his talented team. Their offensive production begins and ends with the two headed monster of Talyn Parker and Tyler McCoy. If the Trojans offensive attack allows those two to get into open field, Portsmouth may be primed for the big road victory.

(4-1) Wheelersburg @ (4-1) Oak Hill

The current favorites in the Division V Region 20 rankings, the Wheelersburg Pirates, and the reigning SOC I champs, the Oak Hill Oaks, will square off this week in a “gotta-have-it” game for the Pirates. The Pirates have started to come into their own as a football team since their week two loss to Bishop Hartley with wins over Heath, Bishop Watterson, and Jackson. For the Pirates to continue to turn heads and move up from their 6th ranked spot in the week six AP Division V poll, they’ll need to increase their win total to five following this road trip to Oak Hill.

(5-0) Waverly @ (2-3) Valley

The Valley Indians looked rather impressive in their two games against teams from the Bluegrass state, Raceland and Fairview. The Indians offense, led by senior quarterback Andrew Shope, has proven they are able to get yards and get them in a hurry. For the Indians to pull off the upset in their home opener of conference play against a very talented Waverly team, they will need to move the ball on the Tigers defense and ensure that their drives end in touchdowns, not empty possessions.

(4-1) Portsmouth West @ (5-0) Minford **Game of the Week**

Back to back weeks in Scioto County that we have been blessed with an excellent football game that will answer many of the questions that spectators from all over Southern Ohio have. Does Minford have a legitimate shot to win the SOC for the first time in nearly a decade? Will Portsmouth West be able to rebound after a defeat on their home field? The key to this game, as it turned out to be in the Raceland-Portsmouth West game, will be controlling the line of scrimmage. With Minford’s first undefeated 5-0 start since 2009, the atmosphere for Friday night’s “Game of the Week” in Scioto County should be electric.

Four home games in Scioto County

