Four teams in playoffs as of Tuesday

In the most recent release of the computer rankings for each division and region, there were some shakeups near the top after Portsmouth West’s home loss to Raceland last Friday night.

The new number one team in the Division V Region 20 is the Wheelersburg Pirates, who are 4-1 on the season and most recently defeated the Jackson Ironmen to take over that number one spot in the region.

The Minford Falcons, who are an undefeated 5-0 for the first time since 2013, are ranked #3 in the newest release of the computer rankings. The Falcons are one spot ahead of the Portsmouth West Senators who come into this week ranked #4 in the region four days after their first loss of the year. These two teams will face off against each other this Friday to try and extend their hold in the top half of the regional rankings.

In the most recent AP poll that was released Monday afternoon, the Wheelersburg Pirates were ranked as the #6 team in all of Division V, while Minford was ranked #13 and Portsmouth West was ranked #15. Wheelersburg received three first place votes in this week’s AP poll.

Coming in at the #12 ranking in Region 20 is the Portsmouth Trojans. The Trojans suffered their second loss of the year last Friday against the probable OVC favorites at this stage in the season, the Gallia Academy Blue Devils.

The Green Bobcats, who are still undefeated through their first five games for the first time since 1990, come in the rankings as the #6 team in the Division VII Region 27 rankings after their defeat of the Symmes Valley Vikings last Friday night.

In the SOC, the undefeated Waverly Tigers come in at the #2 ranking in the Division IV Region 16 standings. The SOC I defending champs, the Oak Hill Oaks, are ranked as the #6 team in the Division V Region 19 rankings, while the Ironton Tigers are one spot behind the Oaks at the #7 spot in the standings.

For Scioto County to have four of the nine football schools in the playoffs as of today speaks highly to the level of competition we see throughout our region.

Burg, Minford, West, Green all hoping for playoff bid

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

