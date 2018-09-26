Mohawks prevail vs. Senators, 6-1

Northwest powered through a strong first half Tuesday evening to defeat the Portsmouth West Senators 6-1. Kyle Butler scored first for the Mohawks in the 36th minute on an assist by Evan Throckmorton. Throckmorton then scored his first of three goals on the evening, including one goal off of a penalty kick. Chase McClay scored with 4:15 left in the half off an assist by Brayden Campbell. The sixth goal for the Mohawks resulted from an own goal with one minute remaining on the clock in the first half. The Mohawks would defend well the remainder of the game, holding the Senators to only one goal for the night.

Northwest head coach Josh Keeney was pleased with the way his team performed, “I feel we got out to a strong start tonight scoring a few early and having a 6-0 lead going into half. This really let me get a lot of young guys in the game and earn some very valuable experience. I thought we passed the ball well for the most part, but still need to clean up some things going forward. West has a great new coaching staff and have really improved over the season, I look for big things from them in the future. We are right back into action tomorrow at home before we head to Waverly for a huge SOC matchup on Thursday.”

Portsmouth West player Maverick Stone would have the lone score for the Senators on an assist from Rielly Carr shortly after returning from the half. Senators head coach Bryan Craft had this to say about the game, “It was a well-played game. We are a very young team this year. We have come a long way and we are glad we played with Northwest tonight. Our kids give a lot of heart and play with pride every game.”

The Senators are set to host Minford Thursday evening in a boys/girls double header.

Northwest Mohawks goalie Nick Hicks prevents a Senators shot from reaching the goal in his team's 6-1 victory Tuesday night.

