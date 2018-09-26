SSU Volleyball sweeps KCU, 3-0

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State volleyball got back in the win column on Tuesday night, defeating Kentucky Christian 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-20) at Waller Gymnasium.

The Bears would not start the match off sharply, battling with KCU early in the first set. SSU would get some momentum going with the score tied at 7-7, with an attack error by Kiahna Holmen sparking a 4-0 run by SSU, giving Shawnee State an 11-7 lead. KCU would cut the lead to 12-11 on a kill by Ally Whitall, but Nashail Shelby would reply with a kill to extend the lead back to two points. SSU would dominate from there, winning 12 of the last 15 points. Holmen would hit another attack error to end the set in a 25-15 win for SSU.

Kentucky Christian would immediately sprint out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, putting the Bears in an early hole. SSU would chip away at the lead, and an ace from Elaina Davenport would tie the score at 7-7. After trading points, SSU would take the lead at 9-8 on an attack error by Avery Crum. With the score at 12-10, Shawnee State would go on an 8-0 run, capped by a service ace from Emily Cooper and a Darby Flickinger ball handling error. SSU would cruise to a second set win from there, with Tyanna Smith’s kill giving the Bears a 25-14 victory in the second set.

Shawnee State would lead from wire-to-wire in the third set, with Carson Roney putting SSU up 1-0 with a kill. Shawnee State would build out their lead to a set-high eight points at 13-5 on a kill by Macie Rhoads. The Knights fought back into the set, eventually cutting the Shawnee State lead to 18-17 on a Cooper ball handling error. However, Shawnee State would get another Roney kill to go back up two points, and would hold off Kentucky Christian from there, with Emily McKibben’s kill clinching a 25-20 win in the set and a 3-0 sweep in the match.

Macie Rhoads had a match-high 10 kills to lead Shawnee State’s attack, while also adding a match-high 15 digs to lead the defense. Elaina Davenport had 20 assists, and Carson Roney had seven block assists to lead at the net. Emily Cooper and Elaina Davenport both had three aces to lead the Bears in service.

Ally Whitall and Kiahna Holmen each had six kills to lead Kentucky Christian. Ce’Loris Arrington had 12 assists, and Holmen added nine digs on the night.

The win gets Shawnee State back to .500 on the season at 9-9. Kentucky Christian falls to 5-11. The Bears now lead the all-time series 24-2 after the win.

Shawnee State volleyball will look for their first Mid-South Conference win on Thursday, September 27 when they travel to Pikeville. First serve is set for 6:00pm.

Bears' Macie Rhoads led Shawnee State University in kills and digs with 10 and 15 respectively in their win over KCU Tuesday night.