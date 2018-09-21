Indians roll Fairview, 48-14

LUCASVILLE – From the opening coin toss to a flawless stat sheet, the Valley Indians could do no wrong in their season’s second win. Led by senior quarterback Andrew Shope, Valley collected five unanswered touchdowns in its 48-14 win over the Fairview Eagles on Friday.

The Indians elected to receive the opening kick and took less than two minutes and six plays to score. Shope connected with senior wide receiver Tanner Spradlin for a 13-yard TD. A successful PAT put the Indians ahead 7-0.

Fairview struggled to gain ground on its first possession that resulted in a quick punt. Valley capitalized on the good field position with another scoring drive. Shope found senior tight end Tyler Mitchell for a 25-yard reception to setup a first-and-goal from the six yardline.

Indains head coach Darren Crabtree called his QB’s number on the next play allowing Shope to slice through the Eagle defense for a rushing TD. Valley led 13-0 with 5:59 to go in the first quarter.

Fairview’s next three possessions ended in either a turnover on downs or by punt as the senior leadership of the home team continued to prevail. Cody Spence, a senior defensive tackle, was given high praise from his coach following the game along with many standouts on the offensive side of things.

“Andrew Shope is a three year starter and a leader for us. Tanner Cunningham and Tanner Spradlin are some big play guys out wide,” Crabtree said, “Gabe (Streeter) leads by example. He’s easily our hardest worker in practice.”

Before the first quarter ended, Streeter and Kayden Mollette ate up turf thanks to effective blocking with gains of 32 and 29 yards each. Mollette then fought his way for the 8-yard score on a sweep play to go up 20-0.

“On our offensive line you have Nick Crabtree at center, Isaac Crabtree at guard, and Jared Phillips at the other guard, are three seniors in there that provide a lot of big plays for us,” Crabtree said. “Tyler Mitchell at tight end had a touchdown catch tonight. Those guys take a lot of pride in making sure we’ve scored at least three touchdowns in every game.”

Valley’s next touchdown was hauled in by Mitchell on an 8-yard pass from Shope, who was 6-for-6 passing for 74 yards. Indians were ahead 27-0.

“I’ve got a lot of good teammates, running good routes and our line made holes. It was just a fun game,” Shope said of his team’s performance.

The highlight reel portion of plays came next. Streeter was handed the ball around midfield and took a detour from one sideline to the other during his 43-yard touchdown play. Spradlin helped matters with a de-cleating block that could be heard throughout the stadium. Streeter led all rushers with 111 yards on six carries.

The Eagles had fallen behind 34-0 and things got worse when Valley’s Tanner Cunningham intercepted a Fairview pass and ran it in for a score of his own.

Fairview put points on the scoreboard with the next play, a 73-yard kick return for a touchdown. Then the Indians responded with an identical kick return by Mollette with 3:00 left in the first half. Valley took a 48-8 advantage to the locker room.

The second half saw a fast moving game clock and many substitutions. Fairview scored on a Jack Roy quarterback keep with 1:42 to play in the third quarter.

As a team Valley rushed for 292 yards on 29 carries. The Indians improved to 2-3 with their win and will be entering into league play next week against the Waverly Tigers.

Valley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Tanner-Spradlin-2.jpg Valley senior Tanner Spradlin sheds a Fairview tackler in Friday night’s game. Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times Valley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Tanner-Cunningham.jpg Valley senior Tanner Cunningham takes an interception in for a Valley touchdown in the first half of the Indians contest with Fairview (Ky). Ali Keaton | For the Daily Times

Split series with Kentucky schools, 1-1