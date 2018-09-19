Pirates sweep Indians, 3-0

In an SOC II volleyball match Tuesday night, the Wheelersburg Pirates defeated the Valley Indians in straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-5, and 25-11.

Prior to Tuesday night’s match, Wheelersburg senior Abbie Kallner was presented a certificate of achievement for recording her 1500th assist at Saturday’s Spartan Invitational tournament hosted at Alexander High School. Kallner is one of three area players to record a historic feat in the last week among SOC volleyball teams. Notre Dame junior Cassie Schaefer reached 1,000 assists in the Titans home match Tuesday night against the New Boston Tigers. Also joining those two is Jensen Warnock, a senior at Clay High School. Warnock recorded her 1,000th dig Saturday in the same tournament in which Kallner recorded her assist mark, the Spartan Invitational. Warnock recorded her 1,000th kill last season in her junior campaign becoming the only player in Clay history to record either mark.

The Pirates defeated the Panthers in the championship match of the Spartan Invitational in straight sets, 25-20 and 25-19. Wheelersburg head coach Allen Perry had this to say about the importance of Kallner to his team’s success. “She brings everything to our team” said Perry, “She’s the quarterback, she leads the whole offense. She calls all of our patterns and all of the plays that we run. She basically runs the team from that position and does a fantastic job. Now she has some good hitters to set to this year, and last year as well. She’s very cerebral about thinking of the processes of the game, and I’m definitely going to miss her.” Kallner is less than 200 assists away from breaking the career record for assists at Wheelersburg High School.

On the night, the Lady Pirates looked very sharp and in midseason form in their match against the Valley Indians. The first set of Tuesday night’s match would be the closest of the night but would still be handily won by Wheelersburg by a score of 25-16. As the match progressed, the serving position became of the utmost importance for the Lady Pirates as they went on run after run in the pivotal second set. In that set, which they won 25-5, the largest set margin of victory of the night, Wheelersburg showed why they are most likely the favorites in the SOC II this season. The final set of the night would prove to be closer, but the Lady Pirates defense would prove strong again by setting up scoring opportunities for set hits. Defensively, Wheelersburg was led by Lauren Jolley and Kaylee Darnell who each had twelve digs, and Mallory Bergan who had ten digs. Leading the way in the definitive third set that had a final score of 25-11 was Kylee Barney who led Wheelersburg with seventeen kills. Kallner added to her growing number of career assists with a game-high 35 in Tuesday night’s victory.

Coach Perry was very pleased with the way his team settled in following a semi-slow start. “I’m impressed with the way that we came in after a long weekend” said Perry, “We were flat that first set, but we got back in the rhythm of things and got our timing back. The ability of this team to fight back, and then to recover from our errors and mistakes and get our timing back is what I’m most impressed with.”

You can catch the Lady Pirates once again tonight as they travel to South Webster to face the Jeeps with JV beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley Indians will be traveling to face the Portsmouth West Senators Thursday evening with JV also beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Abbie Kallner was honored for her 1500th assist Tuesday night in Wheelersburg’s victory over the Valley Indians. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_IMG_0038.jpg Abbie Kallner was honored for her 1500th assist Tuesday night in Wheelersburg’s victory over the Valley Indians. Jacob Smith The Wheelersburg Pirates defeated the Valley Indians in and SOC II volleyball match in straight sets Tuesday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_664A6127.jpg The Wheelersburg Pirates defeated the Valley Indians in and SOC II volleyball match in straight sets Tuesday night. Jacob Smith

Honor Kallner for 1500th assist

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

