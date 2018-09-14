SSU VB volleys Red Storm

Portsmouth, Ohio – Shawnee State volleyball picked up their fifth straight win over Rio Grande on Thursday night, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-14) at Waller Gymnasium.

SSU would claim an early lead in the first set, scoring the first three points of the match. The Bears would fend Rio Grande off, never trailing in the set. Carson Roney would get a kill to make the score 13-11, and from there the Bears would never lead by less than two points, eventually pushing their lead out to seven points to win the set 25-18.

SSU would again take an early lead in the second set, but Rio Grande would keep the score closer. The Red Storm would rally late to cut the lead to 21-18, but a Macie Rhoads kill would halt a brief run and keep SSU out front, with Roney getting the final kill of the set in a 25-21 Bears victory. The third set would follow a similar pattern until the middle portion, when SSU would score seven points in a row to go up 13-5. Rio would not be able to rally back from that deficit, eventually falling to Shawnee State 25-14 in the set and 3-0 in the match.

Carson Roney had nine kills to lead SSU’s attack, and had a match-high eight blocks, with one solo block and seven block assists. Emily Cooper had 14 assists to lead SSU, and Macie Rhoads led the defense with 14 digs. Shawnee State dominated at the net, getting 11 blocks on the night and harrying the Rio Grande attack.

Ashley Taylor had six kills to lead Rio Grande. Macy Roell had 14 assists and 11 digs to lead in those categories.

The win improves Shawnee State to 8-7 on the season. Rio Grande falls to 3-9. The win is SSU’s fifth straight over the Red Storm, and sees the Bears narrow their deficit in the all-time series to 24-34.

Shawnee State volleyball returns to action on Friday, September 21 when they hit the road to take on Mid-South Conference foe Cumberland (Tenn.). First serve from Lebanon, Tennessee is set for 5:00pm Eastern.

