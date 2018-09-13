Week Four Previews

(0-3) Portsmouth East @ (3-0) Green

The Green Bobcats are 3-0 for the first time since 1990 when they were ranked the number one team in their region and the number seven team in the Division V end of season AP poll. The East Tartans, however, have started off the season on a slow note as they are hoping to get their first win of the season in both teams opening game of SOC I conference play.

(3-1) Greenup County @ (2-2) Lawrence County

The Musketeers were one of the many teams in the area who were forced to finish their game on Saturday, which resulted in an Iron Bowl loss to the Raceland Rams, 25-6. This loss was Greenup’s first of the season as they are hoping for a bounce back win and a better offensive showing against the Bulldogs of Lawrence County.

(3-0) Minford @ (0-3) Northwest

The team off to the hottest start in Scioto County, along with Green, is the Minford Falcons. The Falcons successfully defeated Nelsonville-York a week ago to move to 3-0, while the Northwest Mohawks will still be looking for their first win of the season in this interdivisional SOC matchup. The Falcons were ranked 22nd in Division V in the first AP poll of the season.

(0-3) Notre Dame @ (0-3) Eastern

The opening round of SOC action for the Titans will be a road trip to Beaver to face the Eastern Eagles. The Titans have looked impressive at various points throughout the young season, particularly against Bishop Rosecrans in their home opener week two. If the Titans wish to break their winless season thus far, they’ll need to execute in every phase of the game Friday night.

(1-2) Wellston @ (3-0) Portsmouth West

The Portsmouth West Senators will be coming off of a victory in one of the most bizarre games of the year in week three against the Coal Grove Hornets. The Senators hope that they are able to carry that magic into their week four matchup with the Golden Rockets of Wellston. In the first AP poll of the 2018 season, the Senators were ranked fifth in Division V, just one spot ahead of the Wheelersburg Pirates.

(2-1) Wheelersburg @ (2-1) Bishop Watterson

The Wheelersburg Pirates will be traveling north on US highway 23 to face a team from Columbus. Tell me where you’ve heard this story before. Two weeks ago, the Pirates traveled to Columbus to face Bishop Hartley, a game in which they lost, marking that as their first regular season loss in 36 games. This time, Pirate fans are hoping their team will leave the state’s capital with a victory after an impressive week three performance against Heath.

(1-2) Rock Hill @ (2-1) Portsmouth **Game of the Week**

Trojan Coliseum should be abuzz Friday night in the Trojans second home game nearly halfway through the season. Portsmouth and Rock Hill will both be opening their OVC slate of games in this week’s game of the week. The key to ensure a Trojan victory is making sure they are able to get Talyn Parker into open field. If they are able to do that, they should earn their third win in four weeks to start the year.

(1-2) Valley @ (3-1) Raceland

In the first of three interstate matchups over the next two weeks, the Raceland Rams, who are ranked third in this week’s KHSAA AP poll for Class A, will play host to the Valley Indians. The Indians will be coming into their matchup with the Rams off of their first win of the season in a road matchup against the Piketon Redstreaks. For the Indians to be successful, they will have to figure out a way to account for Raceland’s staunch rushing attack and big front lines.

Talyn Parker hopes to keep up his offensive breakout season this week in Portsmouth’s OVC home opener against the Rock Hill Redmen. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_PHS-1-Talyn-Parker.jpg Talyn Parker hopes to keep up his offensive breakout season this week in Portsmouth’s OVC home opener against the Rock Hill Redmen. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_Valley-3-2.jpg Ali Keaton

Four home games in Scioto County

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT