Jeeps run away with lead vs. Tigers, 8-1

On Tuesday evening, the South Webster Jeeps traveled to New Boston to take on the Glenwood

Tigers at 6:00 pm in an SOC I soccer match.

The Jeep’s entered the game with a 5-1 record looking to add to their five game win streak, while

the Tigers entered the contest 0-2, seeking their first victory of the season.

The first half whistle would sound, and the Jeeps would take the control of play early. They

would dribble downfield on the first drive making precise passes, focusing on possession of the ball. Scoring would begin in the fourth minute of play on a shot off the foot of

senior forward Shiloah Blevins. Blevins scored on a 2nd attempt shot after a ricocheted save

from the Tigers goalie to put the Jeeps ahead 1-0 early.

Just three minutes later, Jeeps junior forward Gavin Bennett would possess the cross pass, sidestep a defender and sneak the shot by the keeper from short range to extend their lead to 2-0. South Webster would possess the ball for the majority of the half, keeping the ball in scoring position often. In the 16th minute, the Jeeps would strike again as this time, senior Sam Holstein would find the back of the net from inside the box, adding to his team’s lead and making the score 3-0. In the twentieth minute, the Jeeps lined up for their first corner kick of the game. Braden Martin would cross the corner kick into the box, leaving it to sail towards the awaiting goalkeeper. The Tiger goalkeeper was not able to secure the cross pass as yet another mishandle of the ball would result in the fourth Jeeps goal scored, this time by senior Zach Robinson. South Webster would lead at halftime 4-0.

Entering the second half, the Jeeps wouldn’t miss a beat as just fifteen seconds in, Blevins would find Martin on a cross pass to the midfield for another goal. The placement of the pass would leave only the goalie to beat and although the keeper would get his glove on the ball, the deflection wasn’t enough to keep the Jeeps from taking a 5-0 lead.

Moments later, Webster would make a mistake of their own as a bad pass would lead to an interception by the Tiger’s Junior Malachi Potts. Potts would then dribble past a defender and drive a shot off of his right foot from twenty yards that sailed over the outstretched hands of the keeper into the top right corner of the net. This goal would get New Boston on the board, but they would still trailing 5-1.

Blevins would quickly answer back for South Webster just minutes later as he would dribble though Tiger defenders into the open field, creating the opportunity to score his second goal of the match. The scoring seemed contagious for Webster as just one minute later, Bennett would make a steal and breakaway into open space with just the goalkeeper to beat. He would take advantage of the opportunity to tally his second goal of the match. The back to back goals from the Jeeps would extend the lead to 7-1. Freshman Trae Zimmerman would add one more goal for Webster late in the match to put the game away at 8-1.

A late penalty in the box would give the Tigers one last opportunity to score from a penalty kick

with 4 minutes remaining, but the scoring chance would be saved by a diving Jeeps keeper as he guessed the right direction of the kick. Shortly after, the final whistle would sound and the South Webster Jeeps would take an 8-1 victory.

After the game, South Webster’s coach Corey Claxton had this to say about his team’s victory,

“We just wanted to come out strong and make sure we played to our potential. I think they all

did well tonight, it was a good team effort. We had different guys scoring. We have got a lot of

talented players and they are working as a team, so I am proud of them for that.”

You can catch the Glenwood Tigers back in action at home this Thursday at 5:00 p.m. as they face off against South Point.

As for the South Webster Jeeps, they will be back in action Saturday at 1:00 pm at home

against Athens in a JV/varsity doubleheader.

The South Webster Jeeps defeated the Glenwood Tigers tuesday evening in a road victory, 8-1.

Lead SOC I race

Justin Scott PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

