Falcons hold off Buckeyes, 22-6

It was two rainy evenings, in what turned out to be two nights of football, as the Minford Falcons hosted the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes in a non-conference football game. The Falcons remain undefeated as they won the two night game by a score of 22-6 over the Buckeyes. The Falcons are now 3-0 in the 2018 season as their ground game seemed to be too much for the Buckeyes, whose season record goes to 0-3. The Falcons were led by senior quarterback Kelton Kelley, who was only 5/15 in his passing attempts, but had 110 yards rushing for Minford. He had help on the ground from running back Ty Wiget, who proved to be a key player for the Falcons in this game, especially on Saturday night in the second half of the two night contest.

Both teams looked different in each night. On Friday night, the Buckeyes controlled the ball for the most part of the first half on offense. Their offense consisted of handing the ball to Keegan Wilburn and getting the short yardage they needed for first downs while also eating at the clock.

The Falcons seemed to catch on to the Buckeye’s offensive scheme as they capitalized on an interception in the second quarter by defensive player Drew Skaggs which set up a fifteen yard touchdown run on the quarterback keeper by Kelley, putting the Falcons up 6-0 with 2:00 minutes left in the first half of play, as they missed the extra point due to a low snap. During halftime, rain and lighting moved into the area, causing the game being delayed until Saturday evening.

During the second half of the game, both teams appeared to be playing a lot different. The Minford defense held the Buckeyes running game to a minimum as their defensive line continued to tackle Wilburn. The Buckeyes also had trouble passing the ball as throws from quarterback Mikey Seel were being dropped time after time, unlike the night before.

That being said, the Falcons started playing control football with several handoffs to Wiget, who led the Falcons in offensive attack in the second half. The Falcons pounded the ball on the ground, gaining many first downs in the third quarter, which lead to two rushing touchdowns and a 29 yard field goal, giving the Falcons the lead 22-0 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, action was very similar to that of the third. The Falcons defense held strong and their offense continued running the ball, eating the clock away as more rain moved in but did not affect play.

Nelsonville scored on a touchdown run by Wilburn with 1:12 left in the game. After the score, the Buckeyes went for the two point conversion but failed as the pass attempt was blocked in the end zone by Kelton Kelley.

On the kickoff, the Buckeyes attempted an onside kick that was ultimately recovered by Minford, giving them the ball at the 50 yard line with 50 seconds remaining on the game clock. Nelsonville tried to throw the Falcons off by using all three of their timeouts, but this strategy did not work, and the game resulted in a 22-6 victory in favor of the Falcons.

After the game, Minford’s head coach Jesse Ruby talked about his team’s play over the course of the two day long game. “It was a much better performance today” said Ruby, “Last night, looking on it, our kids were disappointed in themselves and I was disappointed in myself in the way we came out and played. So, we talked about it today to come out and change it, so we did”.

The Falcons will travel to McDermott next Friday night to face the Northwest Mohawks who are still searching for their first win of the young 2018 season.

Improve to 3-0 on the 2018 season

By Jason Hatfield PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT