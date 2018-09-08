Tartans fall to KIPP, 34-2

On Friday night, the East Tartans of Sciotoville hosted the newly formed KIPP Columbus Jaguars varsity football squad. The Tartans entered the game seeking their first victory on the young season with a record of 0-2, while KIPP suited up for their first game of the season.

East would set back to receive when senior Kyle Flannery would take the opening kickoff 65 yards to the eighteen yard line. Just a few plays into the drive, a Tartan red-zone fumble would be recovered by the Jaguars causing a change of possession.

The Jags would get their rushing attack started early as RB Amauri Collins would break away for 65 yards on his second carry of the night, giving his team great field position on the seven yard line. The following play, KIPP QB Tylond Harris would connect with one of his receivers on a slant across the middle of the field for a seven yard TD pass to go ahead 6-0 as the two point conversion attempt would be denied by the Tartans.

The next Tartan drive would be cut short as yet another fumble would be recovered by the Jaguars near the 50 yard line. The Jags would march down the field capping off the drive with a 22 yard TD scamper from Zach Mullen. Their second conversion attempt of the game would be no good as KIPP Columbus would lead the East Tartans 12-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

East would receive the ball to begin the second quarter, but after gaining only two first downs on the drive, the Tartans would be forced to punt. The punt would pin the Jaguars deep in their own territory, looking at a long field to go. After a holding penalty, things got a little tight for KIPP.

A faulty snap from the center would sail over Tylond Harris’ head and roll through the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety. KIPP would still lead 12-2 at the early stage of the second quarter. East would receive the ball off of the free kick looking to get back on track offensively. After putting together a 25 yard drive, they would find themselves in a 4th and 27 after two consecutive sacks by the Jags.

The KIPP scoring would continue with 6:30 left on the clock before halftime as Collins would find the end zone once again on a 60 yard TD run, extending their lead 18-2 as their two point conversion attempt would be unsuccessful.

Two more late scores before the half from the Jaguars would result in an East deficit of 34-2. After a game delay of nearly 30 minutes due to lightning in the local area, the decision to call the remainder of the game would be made before the second half would get underway.

Tartans head coach Matt Miller knows his team has to work on some things moving forward as the season progresses. “We have to eliminate the mistakes to be successful or we will never get going in the right direction” said Miller, “We did some good things, but ended up hurting ourselves with penalties and mistakes.”

You can catch the East Tartans back in action when they take on the Green Bobcats in Franklin Furnace next Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Fall to 0-3, face Green next Friday

By Justin Scott PDT Sports Contributor

