Jeeps sweep Senators, 3-0

The South Webster varsity volleyball team beat the Portsmouth West Senators Thursday night in three straight games by winning the first set 25-19, the second set 25-10, and the final set 25-23.

The first set proved to be very close as both teams fought for every point. The Jeeps and The Senators would trade the lead throughout the set as both teams struggled to gain the advantage in the early going. West jumped out to an early 5-3 lead but couldn’t hold on to the serve as the Jeeps fought back to take a 9-7 lead going into the set’s first timeout. After the first timeout, both teams would continue to trade the lead until the Jeeps went on a five point run led by two Taylor Rawlins aces that stretched their lead to 21-14. South Webster finished the first set, winning 25-19.

The Senators looked to take back the momentum as the second set began. The match continued to be close as both teams were tied 8-8. But the Jeeps found their rhythm again, going on a fourteen point run to push the score to 22-9. South Webster finished the second set in impressive fashion, winning it 25-10.

The third and final set of the night would be the closest set between the two teams. The Senators would again jump out to an early 6-3 lead but ended up surrendering their gained momentum as the Jeeps answered right back to take the lead 9-6. An ace by Faith Maloney increased the Jeeps lead to 14-7, forcing the Senators to call a timeout. The last set would continue to be close as both teams traded rallies until the score was all knotted up at 21. In the end, South Webster would pull out the set and the match with the final score of 25-23. Even with the straight sets loss, Senators head coach Brittany Sessor was happy with the determination she saw out of her team on Thursday night. “I just told them we have got to continue to fight” said Sessor, “We are not just getting straight defeated by teams, we are battling for every point. That’s something that I instill in them, that they fight for every point and they don’t get down, regardless of the score.”

South Webster head coach, Darcee Claxon, liked what she saw from senior Liz Rockwell. “I thought we dominated from the service line because Liz Rockwell did a phenomenal job of moving the ball around and being aggressive and so that really helped us” said Claxon, “She had at least ten straight points and to be able to go back and do that consistently is pretty impressive.”

While the Jeeps won in three straight sets, Claxon saw some improvements her team would need to make as they continue the season. “Inconsistencies are one of the things we are really looking to fix. We have got a lot of older players, but we’ve also got a lot of younger players too and that’s what kind of showed through in game three” said Claxon, “It differs on any given night. Overall as a team we have to learn how to play more consistently.” Coach Claxon sees a bright future for her squad, “We have a lot of potential and we are still just trying to figure out how to tap into that and become a more consistent volleyball team.”

The South Webster Jeeps swept the Portsmouth West Senators in their match Wednesday evening, 3-0. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/09/web1_IMG_1431.jpg The South Webster Jeeps swept the Portsmouth West Senators in their match Wednesday evening, 3-0. Robert Jornov

Continuing to improve their consistency

By Robert Jornov PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT