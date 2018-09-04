Jeeps Handle Pirates, 7-1

On Tuesday, the favorites in SOC I, the South Webster Jeeps played host to the Wheelersburg Pirates, one of the four teams vying for the top spot in SOC II in an inter-divisional SOC bout.

The Jeeps scoring attack proved to be alive and ready in the early stages of Tuesday’s contest against the Pirates as just ten minutes into the game, Jeeps senior midfielder, Ty Collins, would push South Webster ahead 1-0 with 29:28 left in the first half.

The scoring would not stop there in the first half for South Webster. Five minutes after the game’s first water break due to the immense heat during play, junior Gabe Ruth would net his only goal of the game, giving his team the 2-0 lead with 13:43 left in the left in the half.

Gavin Bennett was given a penalty kick in the final two minutes of the first half after a debatable missed offsides call on the Jeeps led to a Wheelersburg foul in their own goalie’s box. Bennett netted the PK past the Pirate keeper, giving his team the 3-0 lead heading into halftime. Tempers flared and quickly subsided amongst onlookers in attendance for Tuesday’s contest.

“We played together well as team” said Jeeps head coach Corey Claxon following his team’s victory, “We had different guys scoring tonight, and kept with it the whole game.”

The Jeeps would not stop their offensive outburst there, however. The first goal of the second half was scored by senior forward, Shiloah Blevins, who scored off a header goal on a pass from a corner kick with 37:28 left in the second half.

Just twenty-four seconds later, with 37:04 left in the match, Gavin Bennett received a perfectly placed through ball right at his feet which allowed him to shoot for goal past the goalie, giving his team a 5-0 lead in the early stages of the second half.

Just over a minute of play later, Blevins scored his second goal of the game at the 35:54 mark off a fiery shot that was destined for the back of the net the second it left his foot. This goal gave the Jeeps a 6-0 lead still in the early stages of the second half.

Pirates sophomore Aaron Jolly would score Wheelersburg’s only goal of the game on a penalty kick that was set up by a Jeeps foul in their own goalie box with 18:39 left in the match. This shortened the South Webster lead to 6-1.

A lot of reserves for South Webster made their impact on the game, including Jeeps junior Bryce Robnett who fired a missile towards the goal that sailed past the goalies outstretched arm, extending the Jeeps lead to 7-1 with 12:34 left in Tuesday’s contest.

“I’m just proud of the way we played as a team, all the way from the front to the back” said Claxon, “Our defense did a good job, it was just a good night.”

Pirates head coach Jon Estep was disappointed in his team’s performance following their 7-1 road defeat Tuesday night. “We didn’t come out with any intensity at all today” said Estep, “For some reason we didn’t come out ready to play. Versus a team of their caliber, if you don’t come out ready to play, they’re going to make you pay for it.”

The Jeeps will continue their season on Thursday, September 6th at 5:30 p.m. in a home contest with the Valley Indians.

The Pirates will host the Northwest Mohawks this Thursday in a boys’/girls’ double header at Ed Miller Stadium. The girls’ game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m., while the boys’ game is scheduled to immediately follow the ending of the girls’ game.

In a conference race and schedule that is unrelenting, Estep knows his team has to forget about their performance on Tuesday if they want to look sharp in Thursday’s match against the Mohawks. “How are we going to bounce back is the key” said Estep, “How we’re going to show up to practice tomorrow, be ready to go. We have to prepare better than what we did for this game.”

