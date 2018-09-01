Titans lose home opener, 35-26

It was a tale of two halves at Spartan Stadium as Bishop Rosecrans came from behind to defeat the Notre Dame Titans, 35-26.

The Titans’ offense dominated the first half Friday night as they scored two touchdowns and jumped out to an early 20-7 lead in the first half. The ground game was working for the Titans all night as they rushed for over 300 yards as a team. Senior running back Ben Mader led the Titans in rushing as he ran for 116 of those yards to go along with one touchdown. Junior fullback Braidan Haney averaged nine yards a carry as he came just one yard short of a 100 yard game on the ground for Notre Dame. Rounding out the Titans rushing attack was Notre Dame sophomore Logan Emnett who rushed for 90 yard to go with his team leading two touchdowns.

Getting the ball in his running backs’ hands has been the biggest focus of the game plan for Titans coach Bob Ashley. “Logan (Emnett) has had a really good season so far for us and we are trying to get him as many carries as possible. Braidan Haney is our tough yardage kind of guy, and Ben (Mader came out tonight and had a real nice game for us.”

For all the success the Titans’ running game had, Bishop Rosecrans refused to go away as they came out of halftime and quickly took the lead on a 45 yard touchdown pass by quarterback Cam Hagy. Hagy had a huge game for Rosecrans as he went 4-7 on the night for 116 yards with one touchdown in the air and two rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Carter Dosch led the ground attack for the Bishops as he ran for 167 yards on 25 attempts. Bishop Rosecrans would go on to score 22 unanswered points after the first quarter and ultimately held off the Titans for a 35-26 come from behind win.

Coming out of halftime, Bishops head coach Mark Johnston knew his team would need to step up their defensive effort if they wanted to come back and compete in the second half. “Offensively we were pretty good. We had the ball three times and should’ve scored three times except for some penalties, so offensively we were executing well” said Johnston, “Defensively, we just had trouble with everything they were doing, so coming out of the second half we wanted to put more pressure on them and we ended up making a few plays in the second half we didn’t make earlier.”

The Titans will make a road trip to Fayetteville-Perry next week to face the Rockets, kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

By Robert Jornov PDT Sports Contributor

