Mohawks sweep Senators

Thursday evening, the Portsmouth West Senators boys’ and girls’ soccer teams made the trip to

Northwest to take on the Mohawks in a SOC matchup with much at stake early in the season.

Lady Mohawks 7 Lady Senators 1

The scoring would open in the 23rd minute for the Mohawks when junior Eva Reyes

would control the ball inside the box, ripping a shot past the goalkeeper to take a 1-0 lead. This

opened the door for their attacking offense as just six minutes later, Reyes would find the back of

the net for her second goal of the game, rolling a soft tapper past the Senators goalkeeper and

extending their lead to 2-0.

With seconds remaining before the halftime whistle, Mohawks Alexia Throckmorton sailed a

cross towards the net. An attempt to clear the ball by the Senators did not go as planned when

a misplaced touch resulted in an own goal. Northwest would enter half with a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Senators hoped to turn things around in the beginning of the 2nd half, but in the 8th

Minute, Reyes would find the back of the net for her third goal of the game, picking up a hat-trick and increasing her team’s lead to 4-0. With 24 minutes remaining in the match, Throckmorton would score a goal of her own with a shot creeping past the goalkeeper from close range to extend their lead to 5-0.

Destiny Ruth would line up for a corner in the twentieth minute of the second half for Northwest. Ruth bent the kick beautifully over the head of goalie to find the corner of the net for her first

goal of the game and increasing their lead to 6-0.

Ellie Curtis would join her teams scoring spree two minutes later with a goal on a breakaway late in the match, bringing Northwest’s total to seven goals.

Senator sophomore Haven Hileman would line up for a free kick from eighteen yards out with three minutes remaining in Thursday’s contest. Hileman would sail a dart over the fully stretched goalkeeper, putting the Senators on the board 7-1.

Northwest would look to complete the sweep when the boy’s team would take field against the

Senators following the girl’s win.

Mohawks 8 Senators 0

The scoring would open for the Mohawks in the 4th minute off a throw in headed by senior

Evan Throckmorton past the goalkeeper, giving his team the lead 1-0. Just minutes later, Throckmorton would strike again on a breakaway past three Senator defenders, keeping the shot on the ground and fooling the goalkeeper to find the net, extending their lead 2-0.

Throckmorton would continue his dominant performance as he would complete the hat trick with 23 minutes left in the first half off a steal and quick crossover shot towards the goal giving his team the 3-0 lead.

Senior Chase McClay would follow Throckmorton’s lead in the 19th minute as he would

find the back of the net himself on a shot from fifteen yards out. Within the same minute, McClay scored again for his second goal of the game, giving the Mohawks a 5-0 advantage before the half.

The second half would begin at slow pace until fifteen minutes in when Mohawk sophomore Eli Dunn would join his teams scoring outburst with a fifteen yard laser shot to extend theie lead to 6-0. The scoring wouldn’t stop there for Throckmorton and Northwest. With ten minutes left in the match, Evan outran two defenders and created an open shot that he would easily put away to go ahead 7-0. Just five minutes later, who else but Evan Throckmorton to finish the game off with his 6th goal off of a steal and shot finding the back of the net, giving his team the victory over the Senators, 8-0.

The Northwest Mohawks boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will continue their season with another

double header at home next Tuesday against the Waverly Tigers.

By Justin Scott PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

