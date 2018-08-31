A Tale of Two Games

Lady Pirates 6 Lady Falcons 0

In the first match of Thursday night’s double header at Ed Miller Stadium, Wheelersburg showcased why they are once again the favorites in the SOC II girls’ soccer race. “Minford is always a strong conference opponent” said Pirates head coach Todd Jarvis, “But we were able to get the momentum early and keep the pressure on them for the entire game.”

The speed of the Pirates proved to be too much for the Falcons to handle. Christen Risner completed a hat trick in Thursday evening’s contest, along with an assist in her team’s victory.

“Christen (Risner) played a very strong game” said Jarvis, “She was relentless with her pressure on their defense and created opportunities for herself and her teammates.”

Libby Miller also performed well in her team’s victory against Minford by scoring two of her team’s six goals. The Pirates final goal of the game was scored by Sophie Hagans, giving the Pirates the 6-0 victory.

Wheelersburg’s next game will come against the Northwest Mohawks at home next Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Lady Falcons will next face the Portsmouth West Senators at home next Tuesday night at 5 p.m.

Pirates 1 Falcons 1

The boy’s matchup in the second leg of this SOC II double header was a game very similar to the Minford/Northwest boys’ game from Tuesday night. “We knew coming into it that they play pretty well” said Wheelersburg head coach Jon Estep, “Beating Northwest and South Webster in the first week of the season, that’s our two conference champions from last year. We knew things were going pretty well for them and they play a physical brand.”

Thursday night’s affair was nothing short of physical. The game opened up quickly for the Pirates thanks to a Will Darling goal off of a throw in that gave Wheelersburg the quick 1-0 lead over the Falcons in the first five minutes of the match.

Minford had a few opportunities to tie the game in the first half thanks to their forward play of Caden Banks and Brayden Davis. Banks missed just left of the goal on a run out with ten minutes left in the first half that would have been the equalizing goal.

Just before the half, Wheelersburg sophomore Aaron Jolly missed just to the right of the goal that would have gave his team the 2-0 lead heading into the half. Missed goals by both sides would prove to be crucial to the final result of Thursday’s contest.

Midway through the second half, with the game still in Wheelersburg’s favor, Banks and Davis had two more opportunities to tie the game that they were not able to capitalize on in that moment.

That wouldn’t remain the case for long, however. With 11:30 left in Thursday night’s match, Brayden Davis scored on a goal assisted by Caden Banks after a scrum near the net. The game would end in a 1-1 tie, complicating things further down the line for the top of the SOC II standings race.

“Northwest has got a really tough team, Burg is really strong and tough” said Minford head coach Dave Gampp when asked about the strength of the teams at the top of the SOC II, “I don’t have the numbers this year, but I still feel like we have very strong team. I’m super happy of the kids.”

Wheelersburg sophomore Aaron Jolly lines up for a free kick in their 1-1 tie Thursday evening versus the Minford Falcons. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_burgminford.jpeg Wheelersburg sophomore Aaron Jolly lines up for a free kick in their 1-1 tie Thursday evening versus the Minford Falcons. Jacob Smith

Lady Pirates win 6-0, Pirates and Falcons tie 1-1

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

