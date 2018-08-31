Jeeps handle Panthers, 7-0

The South Webster Jeeps showcased why they are the favorites for the top spot in the SOC I boys’ soccer race after their defeat of the Clay Panthers Thursday evening, 7-0.

The score may not reflect the play of the game, but Thursday’s match was competitive on both sides of the field from start to finish. Jeeps head coach, Corey Claxon, was impressed with the level of play coming from both sides. “Clay had a good game plan from the start” said Claxon, “They really pressured us up front, and their defense was really holding strong. That own goal kind of kicked things off for us, unfortunately for them. But they came out fighting too. We eventually put some things together for some good goals, but this really was a good competitive game.

The own goal that Claxon is referring to came in the first eight minutes of the match, giving the Jeeps the 1-0 lead early in their third game of the season.

Just over ten minutes later in the contest, the Jeeps were awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the goalie’s box. Clay goalie Dakota Dodds made a great play to stop the Gavin Bennett PK, and for the time being the score would remain 1-0.

Jeep senior Shiloah Blevins intended to leave his mark on the game before the end of the first half, scoring two goals in the final eight minutes of the half in a short four minute span. Blevins first goal that put the Jeeps ahead 2-0 was assisted by junior Braden Martin, while Blevins second goal came unassisted.

Coming out of the half, Jeep senior forward Sam Holstein was on fire. Holstein score two goals in fourteen minutes of game action, the first of which was unassisted in the 46th minute, and the second of which was assisted by senior midfielder Ty Collins. Holstein’s two goals extended the Jeeps lead to 5-0, pushing the game out of reach for the Panthers in the late stages of Thursday evening’s contest.

Claxon was very proud of his two seniors’ abilities to make an impact on the game when his team needed to score. “Those are two returning senior forwards from last year, and that’s who we look to” said Claxon, “So far, Shiloah has really stepped up and it was good to get Sam rolling too tonight. It was great to see him get a couple goals in for us.”

The Jeeps final two goals of the game would come late in the second half from Zach Nagel and Trae Zimmerman, both of which were unassisted.

The Jeeps record improves to 2-1, their next game being a home match against the Wheelersburg Pirates on Tuesday night in South Webster at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers next game will be against Eastern (Brown) next Tuesday at home at 6 p.m.

Jeeps’ junior Gavin Bennett attempts to beat Clay’s Reece Whitley in their win Thursday evening, 7-0. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1__DSC7264.jpg Jeeps’ junior Gavin Bennett attempts to beat Clay’s Reece Whitley in their win Thursday evening, 7-0. Ed Litteral Clay senior Jared Conkel clears a ball to the other side of the field in their loss Thursday evening. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1__DSC7214.jpg Clay senior Jared Conkel clears a ball to the other side of the field in their loss Thursday evening. Ed Litteral

Lead the pack in SOC I

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

