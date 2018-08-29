Falcons complete sweep of Mohawks

The Minford Falcons boys’ and girls’ soccer teams took both games of a double header against the Northwest Mohawks on Tuesday night.

The Minford Girls’ soccer team opened up the night with the first win over the Mohawks with a final score of 2-0. Senior Lynzee Aeh scored the first goal of the night for the Lady Falcons, with two minutes left in the first half. Coming out of halftime, the Falcons would extend their lead off a header from junior Hannah Martin. Junior Hannah Tolle was all over the field for the Falcons as she assisted on both goals. Falcons coach Shane Tieman was glad to see his junior step up and have such an impact on the game, “Hannah has really stepped up as leader on the field.”

The second game of the double header proved to be a physical match as the Minford boys’ team gutted out a tough 3-1 win against Northwest Mohawks. Minford Coach Dave Gampp knew his team would be up to the challenge against the defending division champions. “We are playing with a purpose” said Gampp, “Right now, we want to win bad and when my kids come off the field and they don’t have any energy left, I know they gave me everything they got.”

After coming off a record setting seven goal performance against the Clay Panthers, senior Evan Throckmorton would draw a lot of attention from the Minford Falcons defense. “They are a really strong team, but I think everything feeds through him” said Gampp, “If you can control him a bit, he’s still going to get his touches. He still makes you nervous every time his foot is on the ball and makes things happen, but in our league, there are certain players you need to contain and let him be out of the game as much as possible.”

The Falcons started off strong as junior Adam Cordle scored with the assist coming from junior Luke Montavon. Northwest fought to gain the momentum back as they pressured the Falcons’ defense on every run. Going into halftime, the Falcons led with a score of 1-0.

Northwest came out of halftime looking to even things up as sophomore Brayden Campbell scored his team’s first goal of the night and tied the game two minutes into the second half.

After amazing saves by both defenses, Minford junior Brayden Davis broke the tie with 25 minutes to go in the game off an assist by fellow junior Adam Cordle. “He has got some serious speed and he always collects a crowd. Anytime we’ve got the ball you hear him screaming” said Gampp, “What helps is we’ve got a lot of players around him, but he is always great at drawing other players.”

The game quickly turned into a battle as both teams fought for every touch as possession of the ball became more important. “When it gets down to the end and you get that one goal differential, you get really anxious. As players, as coaches, you get nervous” said Gampp, “You get a little bit stronger touches and you get a little bit off. When you get a little bit off, everybody collides.”

With nine minutes to go in the game, sophomore Caden Banks scored an unassisted goal on a huge run up the left side of the field which gave the Falcons enough breathing room to win the game by a final score of 3-1.

Gampp was ultimately very satisfied with the way his team played Tuesday night against one the strongest teams in a deep division this year. “It is a great start, I preach working on our first touch as any good coach is going to preach” said Gampp, “If your first touch you’ve got to run five yards to get it, you are too late to get a good pass.”

Freshman Zane Miller attempts to beat a Northwest defender in the Falcons victory Tuesday night, 3-1. The Lady Falcons defeated the Mohawks Tuesday night by a final score of 2-0.

Robert Jornov PDT Sports Contributor

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

