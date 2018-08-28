Trojans spike Senators, 3-1

On Monday evening, Portsmouth West hosted Portsmouth in a volleyball match between the Senators and the Trojans.

Coming into the matchup, the Trojans were looking for their first win of the season with a record of 0-1. West entered the matchup with a record of 1-0, hoping to remain undefeated.

Portsmouth was able to pull off the victory in four sets, winning the first 25-17, the second set 25-19, and the fourth set 25-21. The Senators were able to pull out a win in set three 27-25 after losing the first two sets.

In the first set of Monday’s match, the Trojans dominated control from the outset. They started off with a 5-2 lead over the Senators. From there, the Trojans control would continue. West attempted to gradually chip away at the 3 point deficit but were never able to fully recover, subsequently losing the first set, 25-17.

Beginning the second set, West took control early with a 3-0 lead. This wouldn’t last long as Portsmouth would answer with a 5 point swing of their own, taking control 9-6, and causing the Senators to use their first timeout of the match.

Shortly after the timeout, the Senators were able to tie up the game 13-13 after scoring seven points straight. The next six points would be split between the two teams. With the game tied at 17-17, the Trojans took back control and went on a 6 point scoring spree resulting in another Senator timeout.

This timeout didn’t ignite the Senators like it had previously in the set and Portsmouth would go on to win the second set by a final score of 25-19.

The third set started out much like the first two. With the Trojans leading by a score of 9-4, the Senators were forced to call another timeout.

This timeout lead to a tempo change where the Senators would go on to score seven of the next ten points, forcing the Trojans to take a time out with the score being 12-11 in favor of Portsmouth.

For the rest of the set, these two teams rallied back and forth, point for point, causing the win by two points rule to go into effect. The Senators were able to pull away, winning their only set of the night 27-25 in the third set.

West had their sights on tying the match up by pulling ahead in the fourth set 8-4, which brought on a Trojan timeout. This timeout would prove to be effective as the Trojans would come back and tie up the game 9-9. From here, the Trojans would go on a four point scoring run, causing the Senators to call another timeout.

The Senators were able to come back strong after the timeout and tie the game, 14-14. Scoring would go back and forth until the Trojans would pull away 21-18 before another Senator timeout. However, there would be no big momentum change and the Trojans would pull off their third set win scoring 25-21 ending the match in their favor.

After the game, Portsmouth Trojans head coach Deanna Smith was pleased with the way her girls performed against the Portsmouth West Senators, “Megan (Calvis) always does a very good job hitting. She plays middle back for us. We also have a senior, Savannah (Spence) who is also a great hitter. They have been very good for us, very aggressive. We have a lot of aggressive players.”

She went on to say that she was happy with the way the game went and hopes to finish the season off positive, “I’m hoping to finish about .500 because this is a new team and I’m a first year coach. I don’t know what people are expecting from us, but I hope we surprise people.”

Catch Coach Smith and her Portsmouth Trojans at home on August 30th when they face Gallia Academy at 6 p.m.

You can also watch the Portsmouth West Senators Thursday as they head to McDermott to face the Northwest Mohawks at 5:30 p.m.

Improve to 1-1 on the season

By Justin Scott PDT Sports Contributor

