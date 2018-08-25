Mohawks lose opener, 34-0

The Southeastern Panthers defeated the Northwest Mohawks on Friday night, 34-0.

The Panthers claimed the momentum from the start with a successful onside kick attempt against the Mohawks. After starting with the ball near mid-field, the Southeastern Panthers looked to their running game to drive the ball down field and score the games first points.

The night would prove to be more of the same for the Panthers as their running game took over and they drove the ball consistently down the field against the Mohawks defense. The Panthers tallied over 350 yards of total offense on the night, with 300 coming by way of the run. Junior running back Lane Ruby led the ground attack for the Panthers and tallied up 134 yards on the ground to go along with three touchdowns.

Sophomore Mickey Nusser also had a good night on the ground as he rushed for 58 yards and scored a touchdown late in the third quarter to help extend the Panthers’ lead.

Northwest Coach Doug Montavon had his team prepared for a tough matchup on opening night. “We knew coming in that we were facing a good football team, they were 11-1 last year. They have an extremely good athlete at quarterback and good linebackers,” said Montavon, “We played a good football team and took one on the chin and were going to try to get better from it.”

For the Mohawks, their offense couldn’t get out of its own way at times as they had two turnovers on the night. Coach Montavon and his staff will work to limit the mistakes made on the offensive side of the ball, “I don’t think our team is clicking on all cylinders out there, we definitely shot ourselves in the foot a few times.”

The coaching staff will preach technical discipline as they practice this week as they look to channel their team’s effort, “There were some bright spots. Guys stepped up and made some plays we just need to be more consistent with doing the right technical moves. Going out fired up and playing hard isn’t necessarily the best thing to do. You have got to think about what you are supposed to do and how to do it.”

The Mohawks fought a tough team but they never stopped fighting throughout the game and Coach Montavon is proud to see his team put in so much effort. “This is a great group of young men; this game proved that our team has the fight in them. They are going to go in and never give up.”

The Northwest Mohawks will host the Rock Hill Redmen next Friday night. Both team’s will come into the game with an 0-1 record.

By Robert Jornov

