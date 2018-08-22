Dettwiller commits to Saint Francis

On Monday evening, Notre Dame senior volleyball and basketball player Katie Dettwiller announced her commitment to play basketball for Saint Francis University (Pa.). Dettwiller announced her commitment via her personal Twitter page, @DettwillerKatie, “First of all I would like to thank all the coaches who have taken the time during this process to recruit me, I’ve learned so much from this experience! I would also love to thank all my coaches, teammates, family and friends for supporting me and making me the person and athlete I am today! I’m so excited and blessed to announced that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Saint Francis University (Pa.). Go Red Flash.”

When asked why she chose Saint Francis to continue her athletic career, Dettwiller said in an interview with the Times, “The Catholic faith was evident in the athletic program and the academic aspect of the University, along with the women’s basketball program being very successful in recent years. I look forward to being part of its future success.”

As far as how Dettwiller’s game will mesh with the Red Flash’ game plan moving forward, she is confident in her ability to fit in. “Their style of play at Saint Francis is very fitting for a player like myself and very similar to how my high school team plays” said Dettwiller.

Notable alumni of Saint Francis University include former NBA veterans Kevin Porter and Norm Van Lier, along with U.S. steel titan, Charles Schwab.

Dettwiller is about to begin her senior season for the Titans in both volleyball and basketball. During her junior season at Notre Dame, Dettwiller received All-State second team honors for Division IV thanks to her incredible efficient 14.8 ppg, 10.1 rpg, and 4.9 bpg all while shooting 76 percent from the field.

Dettwiller is excited to get her senior season underway and has things she would like herself and her teammates to accomplish. “My team and personal goals are one in the same” said Dettwiller, “As a team we have goals to win the conference and to make it farther in the tournament than we ever have before. And also, to continue in the tradition of being successful for the future Notre Dame teams in the years to come.”

Dettwiller’s head coach, J.D. McKenzie, also earned Division IV coach of the year awards for the 2017-2018 season. McKenzie has led the Titans to five 20-win seasons over the last seven seasons. McKenzie’s teams have won the last four SOC 1 championships after a record totaling 88-12 elevated them to that position. Notre Dame also won its’ first Division IV District title earlier this season after defeating Peebles 53-29 in the Division IV, Jackson II District Championship Game.

