Greenup rolls Lewis, 46-7

The Greenup County Musketeers defeated the Lewis County Lions Friday night by a final score of 46-7.

Offensive variation was the name of the game for Greenup. Greenup, who is known for their high efficiency offensive gameplan and led by head coach Scott Grizzle, showed that during the 2018 season they will not rely on one single player to carry the workload.

Grizzle said in a postgame interview that getting different guys involved on offense has been the plan all along, and that this season is the first time in his time at Greenup that he has felt comfortable getting a slew of different players the ball. “We’re rotating a bunch of guys through” said Grizzle, “That’s something we haven’t had. We played twenty some guys tonight so having another guy to be able to take the load off of Dalton (Halstead) with Bryce (Burgess) is huge.”

Halstead and Burgess led the rushing attack for the Musketeers in their victory Friday night. Halstead, who is a senior this season, finished the game with 135 yards on eleven carries and two touchdowns to start off his senior season. Burgess had an incredibly efficient game on the ground for the Musketeers totaling 79 yards on two carries for two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Eli Sammons led the Musketeers on the offensive side of the ball, finishing the game 9/14 with 135 yards and throwing for three touchdowns as well. Sammons main targets in Greenup’s opening game were senior Patrick Kelly who caught three passes for 60 yards and one touchdown, junior Austin Evans who caught three passes for 29 yards and one touchdown, and Austin Clarkson who caught two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown reception.

Defensively, the Musketeers forced the Lions into four turnovers including an interception made by senior Patrick Kelly to go along with his receiving touchdown. Sophomore Tanner Fortson recorded an interception late in the game once the running clock had started against the Lions. Senior Brecken Thomas also recovered a fumble in the second half after an excellent run by Lewis County running back Garrett Applegate turned into a loose ball in the open field near the Lions sideline.

Penalties were a bit of an issue for the Musketeers, particularly in the first half when it seemed like every drive there was a holding call or a personal foul called. Although it is early in the season, Grizzle knows that his team will need to correct that moving forward if Greenup wishes to compete for the top spot in their district. “Obviously we were not happy with that at halftime” said Grizzle, “To me, it’s just being a little bit lazy with their feet, not getting their feet in the right spot, but it is early in the season and those are things we have to fix.”

Greenup will host the Russell Red Devils next Saturday night at 7:30 in both school’s biggest rivalry game which is nicknamed the Backyard Brawl for the intense passion both schools bring to the field. “We’re going to enjoy this win tonight but get back to work tomorrow morning and get ready for Russell” said Grizzle, “They’re a great football team, coached extremely well by Coach Maynard, and we’re going to get ready for a battle. It’s always a battle with those two teams. It’s one of those games you can throw the records out the books. It’s the Backyard Brawl for a reason.”

Sophomore Tanner Fortson records a late game interception against Lewis County. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_Fortson.jpeg Sophomore Tanner Fortson records a late game interception against Lewis County. Jacob Smith Musketeer head coach Scott Grizzle knows his team must improve their discipline in the early stages of the season if they wish to compete for the top spot in the district. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_Grizzle.jpeg Musketeer head coach Scott Grizzle knows his team must improve their discipline in the early stages of the season if they wish to compete for the top spot in the district. Jacob Smith

Prepare for Backyard Brawl next Saturday night

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT