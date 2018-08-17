Burg welcomes home World Champs

Late Thursday night, the World Champion Wheelersburg softball team was greeted by friends and family at the Gene Bennett Baseball Park in Wheelersburg.

Family and friends met the team at the rest area just north of Lucasville on U.S. 23, and were lead by a fleet of fire trucks, police cars, and a number of emergency medical vehicles all the way to their home fields. Upon driving south on 23 and then connecting on 52 East, the girls from Wheelersburg were greeted by onlookers who had parked their cars at various businesses alongside the highway to wave at the team as they passed by.

Once they reached the field, chaos ensued as several hundred people from Wheelersburg and Scioto County as a whole cheered and welcomed back the girls. Children formed a path for the girls to walk down, and a few of them had confetti cannons which reined confetti on everyone in a small radius.

Once the girls reached the field, the team was instructed to stand near home plate while the groundskeeper of the Gene Bennett Baseball Park, Jonathan Eaton, asked each of the girls what their favorite memory from the last ten days had been. Many of the girl’s answers had to be coerced out of them, but the majority of them settled on something related to winning the World Series.

After the players were interviewed, the coaches of the team then addressed the crowd. Dusty Salyers, Jason Smith, and Andy Howard each said in their own words how much the community’s support meant to themselves as coaches, but also to their team.

Kim Smith-Bauer from the Scioto County Visitor’s Bureau also spoke at the event and congratulated the girls on their championship. She also named the 2018 Wheelersburg LL softball team the grand marshals of the 2018 River Days parade.

Once everyone was done speaking, the team went to each of the fans and family members in attendance and gave them a high five and took pictures with anyone who asked.

The Daily Times will be publishing a special section for the Wheelersburg LL softball team. If you have any pictures of the team during their championship run or from the celebration that ensued that you would like to see included, please email those to jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

