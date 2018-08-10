New season, new coach

The 2018 football season for the Sciotoville East Tartans will feature a new head football coach, but not an unfamiliar face in the community with Matt Miller. Miller, who was an assistant under former head coach James Gifford, is also the East head baseball coach and the coach of the Portsmouth Post 23 Legion travel baseball team. Miller replaces Gifford after he accepted the head coaching position at South Point High School, leaving behind a record of 25-8 during his time as the Tartans head coach.

“It’s a top-notch program that has been to the playoffs in each of the last three year” said Miller when he was announced as the new football coach in March, “That’s the only school in Scioto County, besides Wheelersburg, that has done that. There’s big shoes to fill, but I hope to continue on and build the program.”

Although East graduated some of its key players from last season including WVU lineman Blaine Scott and the starting quarterback from a season ago, Brady Douthat, the seniors for this year’s east team believe they will still be able to continue their past success into this season.

Starting at the quarterback for the Tartans this season will be senior Kyle Flannery. Flannery, who played running back for East a year ago, says that not much has changed following Miller being appointed as the head man. “He’s been doing a great job with us, along with the other coaches. They’ve been really great” said Flannery, “Everybody’s been working hard. We’ve had some trouble getting kids to show up, but the kids that have been showing up, they work hard.”

Senior offensive lineman Luke Bradley says that he feels like he has taken on a larger leadership role in the locker room since the end of last season. “I didn’t have much of a leadership role the last few years” said Bradley, “But now it’s senior year, I’ve been stepping up and doing what I can.”

The East Tartans will be competing for tops in SOC I this season, attempting to take down reigning SOC I champs, the Oak Hill Oaks. For seniors Kyle Flannery and Chandler Carver, the Oak Hill game is one that both players are looking forward to getting back this season. “I got thrown out last year against them around halftime” said Carver, “That game was the difference in us winning the gold ball last year. So, I look back on it and see that I’ve matured, so I see us playing Oak Hill just like anybody else. Nobody is any different.”

Flannery was suspended for the Oak Hill game last season, after getting into an altercation in the game prior. “I watched the whole game last year, watched my team get beat” said Flannery, “I felt like it was partly my fault because I couldn’t be there.” The Tartans will look for revenge against the Oaks on October 12th at Tartan Field.

The Tartans will open their season on August 24th at Waterford High School.

Kyle Flannery will be the starting QB for the Tartans this season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_flannery.jpg Kyle Flannery will be the starting QB for the Tartans this season. Stock photo

Miller leads the Tartans in preperation for the 2018 season

