SSU to host 2018 Fall Bear Run

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – Shawnee State University will host its annual Fall Bear Run on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

Registration if free for all SSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, Golden Bears, and all students under the age of 18 if racers register before Aug. 31. The registration free for all other racers until Aug. 31 is $10.

Fees will go up to $5 for all SSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, Golden Bears and students under the age of 18 after the Aug. 31 deadline and until Sept. 11. Registration fee for general public will also go up to $15 after the Aug. 31 deadline.

After Sept. 11, registration fees for SSU students, staff, faculty, alumni, Golden Bears and students under the age of 18 will be $10, and $20 for all other racers.

T-shirts will be available for $10 (sizes S-XL) and $11 for sizes XXL and XXXL.

Check-in will be in the Waller Gymnasium of the James A. Rhodes Athletic Center. Starting line will be on 3rd Street right outside of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

To register for the 2018 Fall Bear Run, go online at www.shawnee.edu/bear-run.

For more information, please contact Kara Stump, Bear Run Coordinator at kbobo-stump@shawnee.edu or at 740-351-3081.