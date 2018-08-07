Upcoming fall sports schedule

As the summer sports season officially winds down, the fall sports season is just around the corner. The first official football game of the season is just over two weeks away, as Valley will take on Portsmouth in their annual Thursday night opening game which will be played in Lucasville. Fall sports such as volleyball, soccer, cross country, among others will begin their season very shortly, and in some cases, may have already began their seasons with preseason scrimmages.

This article will help identify the results of area events and upcoming scrimmages or games to let families and community members know when these events are. That way each community can go out and support their local team.

On Friday July 27th at the Elks CC, Notre Dame HS and ND Athletics honored the late Father Patterson at their annual golf tourney. 113 players participated in this event. The team of Joey Augustine, Mike Glockner, Dave Augustine, and Reece Brown took home the crown by shooting 17 under. NDHS and Athletics would like to thank The Elks CC, staff, all volunteers, and all of our sponsors for making this a very successful event in honor of Father Patterson.

On August 10 th , Portsmouth Volleyball will face South Point in the OVC preview at Gallia at 6:00 p.m.

, Portsmouth Volleyball will face South Point in the OVC preview at Gallia at 6:00 p.m. On August 11 th , Portsmouth football will face South Point in the OVC football preview at Coal Grove High School at 6:00 p.m. The following Friday August 17th, Portsmouth will face Waverly in their jamboree game

, Portsmouth football will face South Point in the OVC football preview at Coal Grove High School at 6:00 p.m. The following Friday August 17th, Portsmouth will face Waverly in their jamboree game On August 18th at Eastern Pike High School, the 2018 SOC Volleyball Preview will take place. The event will begin at 10 a.m., and the price of admission for the full slate of games is $5.00. The follow teams will play in that event: Eastern v. Northwest, East v. Oak Hill, Notre Dame v. Minford, Western v. Wheelersburg, Green v. Valley, Glenwood v. South Webster, Symmes Valley v. West, Clay v. Waverly

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmeediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmeediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT