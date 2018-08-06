Tanks defeat Tri State Saints 57-0

The West Portsmouth Tanks were successful in their defeat of the Tri State Saints Saturday Night at The Complex by a score of 57-0 in the first round of the Blue Collar Football League (BCFL) playoffs. In their first matchup against the Saints this season, the Tanks won, although not quite as handily, by a score of 20-0 in a road victory.

There was never a second of doubt as to who would prevail in Saturday night’s game, as the Tanks were able to hold the Saints to negative total yardage on offense. This wasn’t the only incredible defensive statistic from the Tanks on Saturday, as they were able to record four defensive touchdowns in addition to a safety that added two points to their overall fifty point total.

The offensive player of the game for the Tanks was running back Duke Edwards, who carried the ball for over a hundred yards on the ground and scored two rushing touchdowns. The biggest play of the game for Edwards was a 45 yard carry in the second quarter of Saturday night’s victory.

The defensive player of the game for the Tanks was Darion Robinson, whose big plays and interception return for a touchdown extended the Tanks lead.

The Tanks will advance to the semifinals of the BCFL where they will take their team to Cincinnati to face the home team Cincinnati Dukes, a team the Tanks have not yet played this season. This will be the Dukes first game in almost three weeks, as their most recent game that was scheduled for the last Saturday in July against the Louisville Piranhas was cancelled. The Dukes finished tied with the Kings Comets, who defeated the Tanks in their last regular season game 17-16, at the top of the Central Division with records of 8-2. The Dukes have won their last seven games.

Head coach of the Tanks, Jamie Rice, said prior to their opening playoff game that in order to make a deep run towards a championship, his guys would need to work together and have faith in himself and the coaching staff. “Our biggest thing is believing, making sure we stay together as a team” said Rice, “Sometimes in football, people try and do different things, and when that happens it can cascade. We still have a little bit of that. Trusting our process is the main thing and trusting that we’re going to put those guys in the best position to win.”

Kickoff for Saturday night’s conference championship game will be at 7 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. for those interested in watching along on Facebook Live. The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of the Marion County Crusaders and the Kings Comets next Saturday night in the championship game of the BCFL. For those considering traveling to Cincinnati to cheer on the Tanks, the address for the Dukes field is Northwest High School, 10761 Pippin Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231.

Edwards gets player of the game honors after rushing for over a hundred yards and two touchdowns in the 57-0 defeat over the Tri State Saints. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_Tanks_Edwards.jpg Edwards gets player of the game honors after rushing for over a hundred yards and two touchdowns in the 57-0 defeat over the Tri State Saints. Joe Shupert

Advance to BCFL conference championship

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

