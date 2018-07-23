Chamber Golf scramble scheduled

On Monday, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce announced they will be holding their 21st annual golf scramble on Friday September 14th at the Elks Country Club. The Elks has hosted the scramble all twenty-one years that the event has been played.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. on the 14th, followed by a shotgun start to kick off the scramble at 9 a.m. Tournament director Dawn Scott says the excitement level for this year’s event is growing as the event approaches. “It’s always a great day for the Chamber” Scott said, “It’s a fun day of networking, getting to see old friends, and making new friends”. The cost for any single player wishing to be assigned to a team is $80, and for any team wishing to compete the fee is $320. If your team is wishing to play a round with skins during this year’s scramble, the registration fee would be increased to $340.

Cash prizes will be issued to the teams that finish first, second, and third in this year’s event. The team that finishes in first will receive $400, second will receive $200, and the team that finishes in third place will receive $100.

Last year’s scramble played host to sixteen teams, and the Chamber is looking to add more teams to this year’s event. Sacked lunches will be provided to each player on the team to take with them while out on the course. As each team finishes their rounds, dinner will be provided while scores are being reported. Local insurance agency Berndt and Murfin will be sponsoring a $10,000 hole in one contest on one of the par threes for this year’s scramble.

This event is not only a fun day on the golf course, but this event is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber of Commerce. Lisa Carver, the executive director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, says the funding raised from the scramble will go to continue the educational programming that the Chamber has been developing for the last few years. “Our programming includes our Leadership Portsmouth course that runs from September through May” said Carver, “That course is for anyone interested in learning more about the community and how to become a better leader”. The chamber also hosts quarterly events in partnership with Southern Ohio Medical Center called their “Healthy Exchanges” in which representatives from the hospital host events at the Scioto County Welcome Center to give tips and ideas on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work force.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring a hole may contact the Chamber for more details. The fee for hole sponsorship is $150. As part of the sponsorship, your sponsored hole will feature a prominent sponsorship sign at the tee box of your hole. Logo’s for each business are required by August 10th. The Chamber has created a Facebook page for the scramble for any team interested in signing up, or you may call the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce at (740) 353-7647 for more details. In the event of a rain out, the makeup date for this year’s scramble is Friday September 28th. Teams are asked to ensure their participation for both dates, in the event of a rainout. Refunds will not be issued to any team unable to make the rescheduled date.