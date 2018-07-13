Shockers win third straight, sweep Post 134

Thursday (7/12)

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 8, Circleville Post 134 Panthers 4

Behind another two-RBI game from Luke Lindamood, along with a two-RBI double from Talon Osborne and RBI base hits from Marty Knittel and Jake Reed, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ baseball program was able to rally from a 4-0 deficit en route to claiming an 8-4 victory over the Circleville Post 134 Panthers’ baseball program on Thursday evening in Circleville.

After battling to a deadlock over the first inning of action, Circleville took control early again by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second frame en route to grabbing an early lead.

However, unlike the night prior — when both teams traded the point seven times before Post 142 ultimately closed the deal — Waverly only needed to make one additional lead change to take, and keep the point for good. After two errors ultimately allowed the Shockers to get on the board with a run, Osborne doubled to center field to drive in two additional runners to cut the deficit to 4-3. An RBI single to right field by Knittel, along with a double to left field by Jake Reed — each with two outs on the scoreboard — allowed Post 142 to emerge with a 5-3 advantage after three-and-a-half innings of work.

“Our start out of the gate was unfortunate, but like I said yesterday, these group of guys do not quit,” Waverly Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “We finally got going there in the third inning and squared their guy up. Our guys are locked in at the plate. We are seeing the ball very well and making a lot of good decisions. We are excited and are looking forward to our regional tournament.”

As Post 142 completed its large output from an offensive standpoint, Reid Chapman began to put together a very strong relief outing. The top-notch competitor threw five innings of three-hit baseball while walking only three in the victory. Thanks to a walk by Jalen Miller and a double by Garrett Hurd that set it all up, Lindamood allowed Waverly to strike the scoreboard in the fifth with a sacrifice fly RBI, then the latter struck again in the seventh frame thanks to drawn walks by Hurd and Ian Gillen. Following another walk by Reed, Tanner Cunningham rounded out the scoring by drawing a walk of his own in the seventh to round out another strong showing for the Shockers.

“Reid Chapman was absolutely feeling it on the mound,” Teeters said of Chapman. “He kept the ball down and filled up the zone. Chappy has shown up everyday and done what we have asked of him, so for him to step up in this situation and perform how he performed is just a testimony to what kind of person he is.”

Lindamood (1-for-1, sacrifice fly, two RBI), Osborne (1-for-4, double, two RBI, run scored), Reed (1-for-3, walk, double, RBI), Miller (1-for-1, walk, two sacrifice bunts, double, RBI, two runs scored), Gillen (1-for-2, double, two walks, two runs scored), Hurd (1-for-3, walk, double, run scored), and Knittel (1-for-2, RBI, run scored) all obtained hits in the contest, while Cunningham (walk, RBI) and Chapman (run scored) all contributed offensively.

With the victory, Post 142 concluded its regular season with an 18-8 record and a 7-3 overall mark in the South Central Ohio League (SCOL). They’ll either be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed depending on the result of the Post 134 — Chillicothe Post 757 contest on Friday.