SSU men’s basketball schedule:

After a heartbreaking loss to Pikeville in the Mid-South Conference tournament, the Shawnee State men’s basketball program will look to develop the momentum it needs to obtain in order to advance past the first round of conference play for only the second time in program history as the Bears will play in 30 games across the 2018-19 campaign.

To start, Shawnee State opens the season on the road on Wednesday, Oct. 31, in Circleville, where the Bears will face off with Ohio Christian University at 7 p.m. The Bears then travel to Lima, Ohio where they will play Northwestern Ohio on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. The Bears’ opening home bout occurs on Nov. 9, where Shawnee State plays host to Goshen (Ind.) at 7:30 p.m.

After a week off, SSU hits the road to compete in the Don Callan Classic at Cedarville from Nov. 16-17. The Bears will open up play with Ohio Dominican at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, and play Cedarville the following evening at 7:45 p.m. Another road trip follows in Oskaloosa, Ia. for the William Penn Thanksgiving Classic. The Bears start the tournament on Nov. 23 against Presentation College (S.D.) at 5 p.m., and then play William Penn on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m.

SSU continues its long road stretch the following weekend, when the Super 8 Classic gets going in Grayson, Ky. on the campus of Kentucky Christian University. The Bears begin the tournament on Nov. 29, where they play Hiwassee (Tenn.) at 4 p.m. and follow that matchup with a game against Grace Christian University (Mich.) on Nov. 30, with that affair also commencing at 4 p.m. The Bears wrap up the tournament by facing KCU on Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Following the month-long road assault, Shawnee State resumes play in Frank and Janis Waller Gymnasium with a contest against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. and will continue their home stand when they face off with Wilberforce (Ohio) on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. SSU finishes off the 2018 portion of its schedule on New Year’s Eve, where the Bears will play Lake Erie (Ohio) in Waller Gymnasium with tip off set to begin at 3:30pm.

SSU opens up Mid-South Conference play with a bout against Pikeville on Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. in Portsmouth before making a quick pit stop away from home and out of conference on Jan. 7 in Wilberforce, where they will take on Central State at 7:30 p.m. SSU then returns to conference play as they take on University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Jan. 10, with opening tip set for 8 p.m., and Life (Ga.) at Waller Gymnasium on Jan. 12, at 4 p.m., before hitting the road where they will play three games away from home.

Shawnee State begins the road series taking on Lindsey Wilson on January 17 at 9 p.m. before traveling to Crestview Hills, Ky. on Saturday, Jan. 19 when they take on Thomas More (Ky.) in the first leg of a home-and-home non-conference series at 6 p.m. SSU wraps up the road trip with a conference game at Georgetown on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

SSU returns home on Saturday, Jan. 26 to take on Campbellsville at 4 p.m., then hits the road for two games the next weekend as the Bears travel to the Peach State to take on Life at 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, then return north to take on Cumberlands (Ky.) at 4 p.m. on February 2.

SSU’s final multi-game home stand will begin on Feb. 4 with the second game against Thomas More, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. SSU returns to conference action on Feb. 7 against Cumberland (Tenn.) at 8 p.m. before hosting its Hall of Fame Weekend on Feb. 9 with a game against Lindsey Wilson, which is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Shawnee State returns to the road for their final road trip on Feb. 14 at Pikeville, with tip-off at 8 p.m., then will take on Cumberland (Tenn.) on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Shawnee State’s final road game of the regular season is set for February 21 at Campbellsville, with tipoff at 8 p.m., and the Bears’ final home game is Feb. 23, when the Bears host Senior Day against Georgetown at 4 p.m.

Shawnee State will go to the Mid-South Conference Tournament on dates that have yet to be announced. If the Bears win the Mid-South Conference Tournament or receive an at-large bid, they will travel to Kansas City, Mo. for the 82nd Annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Tournament, which will be held on March 20-26, 2019 at Municipal Auditorium.

For the latest news and updates on Shawnee State men’s basketball, visit ssubears.com.

Shawnee State’s Gavin Brown drives toward the rim in a prior contest. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Gavin_Brown_UPIKE_cmyk.jpg Shawnee State’s Gavin Brown drives toward the rim in a prior contest. Submitted Photo

Bears to play 30 games, including 12 home affairs