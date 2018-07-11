2018-19 SSU women’s b-ball schedule:

The Shawnee State women’s basketball program has released its schedule for the 2018-19 season, and will have strong slates awaiting it as the perennial powerhouse readies itself for what could possibly be another big year.

SSU begins the season at home on Friday, October 26 as the Bears tip off the season against Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m. for a second season in a row. The Bears then play at Waller Gymnasium the next day, hosting Brescia (Ky.) at 2 p.m.

The Bears then hit the road for the first time the following weekend for a pair of games at the Appalachian Wireless Classic at Pikeville. The Bears take on Bluefield (Va.) at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 and play Point Park (Pa.) at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3. SSU wraps up the three game road trip by going to Beckley, W. Va. to take on West Virginia Tech on Nov. 8, with tip-off at 6 p.m.

SSU returns home on Nov. 10 as the Bears take on Northwestern Ohio at 2 p.m. before hitting the road again to play in the Zweifel-Pritchett Classic on Nov. 16-17. The Bears take on Oakland City (Ind.) on Nov. 16 and follow with the host school, Asbury (Ky.) on November 17. The times for those contests have yet to be determined.

Shawnee State’s early season highlight is a second consecutive trip to the NAIA Rotary Classic in Jackson, Tenn. for Thanksgiving Weekend. Opponents and times for the games on Nov. 23 and 24 will be announced closer to the start of the season.

SSU wraps up the first semester with three consecutive home games as Bears take on Wilberforce (Ohio) for the first time since 2013 on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. SSU will then play host to the Penn Station Classic, which welcomes Talladega (Ala.) to Portsmouth on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and the University of the Virgin Islands on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Shawnee State’s final game of 2018 is set for Dec. 29 as the Bears hit the road to take on Cincinnati Christian (Ohio).

The Bears kick off the 2019 Mid-South Conference schedule at home against Pikeville (Ky.) on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., then follow that bout with two more conference home games as SSU hosts Cumberlands (Ky.) at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 and Life (Ga.) at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Shawnee State’s first road test of the conference schedule comes on Jan. 17, when SSU takes on Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 7 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Columbia. One week later, the Bears travel to Georgetown (Ky.) at 6 p.m. on Jan. 24. SSU then returns home on Jan. 26 as the Bears host Campbellsville (Ky.) at 2 p.m.

Shawnee State will host Hall of Fame Weekend on Feb. 9, with Lindsey Wilson making the return trip to Portsmouth for a 2 p.m. tipoff. SSU will celebrate its 1,000th game in program history that weekend, as the Bears are set to accomplish the feat at Life on January 31. SSU will host Senior Day on Feb. 23, as the Bears host Georgetown on the season’s final day.

The Bears will look to defend their Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship from February 28-March 3, which will again be held at the Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center in Pikeville. SSU will then travel to Billings, Mont. for the NAIA Division I National Tournament from March 13-19, which will be held again at RimRock Auto Arena.

Will have 28 regular season slates, including 13 home bouts