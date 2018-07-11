Correction: Kate Rollins

In the Wednesday, June 11 edition of the Daily Times, Kate Rollins was left out of the combined no-hitter that she, along with the previously mentioned names of Kyndall Ford and Emily Moore, should’ve been credited for in the story “West 11U Softball All-Stars advance to district finals.” Rollins, along with Ford and Moore, have been strong pieces as part of a pitching rotation that is among the strongest, regardless of Little League Division, in District 11.

The Daily Times regrets the error and apologies for the inconvenience.