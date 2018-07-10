West 11U Softball All-Stars advance to district finals

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Behind a combined no hitter from Kyndall Ford and Emily Moore, the West 11U Softball All-Stars were able to collect a 15-0 victory over the Ironton 11U Softball All-Stars in three innings on Tuesday evening in West Portsmouth and advance to the District 11 Championship Round in doing so in a contest that was held at Doc Singleton Park’s Boone Coleman Field.

West, who defeated Fairland 11-0 in five innings on Monday, scored eight runs in the top half of the first inning alone, with Ford and Brooklyn Pitts collecting RBI singles to lead the charge. The Lady Senators drew 13 free passes and were hit by a pitch on eight different occasions. Ford and Moore combined for nine strikeouts in the circle as West maintained control en route to the victory.

With the win, West will play either the Lady Tigers or the Lady Dragons on Thursday evening in the double elimination tournament’s title round at 7 p.m. A second game, if West were to lose on Thursday, will be played on Friday at 7 p.m.

Special thanks to umpire, volunteer staff

The Daily Times would like to give a special thanks to the individuals who have and are currently volunteering to run the Little League Tournaments around the area, including the umpiring crews, the West Portsmouth American Little League, and the Wheelersburg Little League, among others, for staffing individuals as part of the tournaments that have occurred around the area.

In addition, the Daily Times sends their best wishes to the West 11U Softball and Baseball squads, the Wheelersburg 11-12 Softball All-Stars, the West and Portsmouth 10U Baseball All-Stars, the West and Minford 8-10 Baseball All-Stars, and the Wheelersburg 11-12 Baseball All-Stars as they continue to play as of the latest updates. The Daily Times also wishes the best to the West Junior League Softball All-Stars, who finished as state runner-ups in their class, as well as all of the players and coaches who participated in All-Star competition throughout all divisions.

Shawnee State men’s soccer program to hold Goalkeeper Academy’s GK Camp July 13

The Shawnee State men’s soccer program will hold its annual Goalkeeper Academy’s GK Camp on Friday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shawnee Turf, which is located on the campus of Shawnee State University.

As a whole, the camp will cover the basic fundamentals of goalkeeping, such as equipment, catching, balance, communication, distribution, angles and being the last line of defense and the first line of offense. There will also be advanced drills for campers to take back home to their respective clubs and high school teams.

The cost of the camp is $40 per camper and will be offered to both males and females between the ages of 12 to 18. Campers, who can register the day of the camp, will need to bring gloves and a water bottle.

For more information, contact Mark Trapp, who is the Shawnee State goalkeeping coach, at (740) 352-4815.

West’s Kaylor Pickelsimer stands in at the plate. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rsz_dsc_0262_cmyk.jpg West’s Kaylor Pickelsimer stands in at the plate. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

Staff Report

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT