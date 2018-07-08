Post 142 sweeps doubleheader against Post 129

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Saturday (7/7)

Game 1 — Waverly Post 142 Shockers 3, Hillsboro Post 129 0

Behind an outstanding 90-pitch effort on the mound from Clayton Howell, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ baseball program was able to claim a 3-0 victory over the Hillsboro Post 129 baseball program in the first contest of a two-game set that was held at Waverly High School in Waverly on Saturday afternoon.

Howell, who collected seven flyball and groundball outs apiece, ultimately held Hillsboro to just four hits while striking out six as the recent graduate of Waverly lived up to his multi-sport billing in a big way.

“Clayton was tough to hit today,” Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “He was constantly getting ahead, keeping the ball down, and making (Hillsboro) uncomfortable.”

At the dish, the Shockers accumulated one run apiece in the first, third, and fourth frames. Walks by Ian Gillen and Kannon Pack, along with a single by Talon Osborne, set the stage for Marty Knittel to drive in Gillen on a double play ball in the first frame, and a Garrett Hurd single, along with a dropped third strike with Howell up at the dish, allowed Cunningham to drive in Hurd with two men gone in the third frame. An error and a double by Osborne allowed Pack to score in the fourth inning on a wild pitch.

For the contest, Osborne led the way by going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk, while Cunningham (1-for-3, RBI), Hurd (1-for-3, run scored), and Gillen (1-for-2, two walks, stolen base, run scored) all reached the hit column. Pack (walk, run scored), Howell (walk), Cade Powell (walk), and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis (stolen base) rounded out the offensive showing for Post 142.

Game 2 — Waverly Post 142 Shockers 10, Hillsboro Post 129 5

In the second contest between the two units, Post 142 overcame a massive five-run deficit after the first inning of action by scoring in every inning from the third frame forward en route to a huge 10-5 victory over Post 129 in the second and final bout between the two clubs at Waverly High School in Waverly.

The Shockers, who had to overcome the aforementioned 5-0 deficit, were aided by a strong effort by Jake Reed, who threw six-and-a-third innings of strong baseball. Reed only allowed four hits total and struck out five in the winning effort.

“Jake did a nice job coming in relief,” Teeters said. “He was able to get ahead in a lot of counts, and we played solid defense behind him. Kitty wanted the ball and told me he was going to finish this game, and that he did.”

As Reed continued to throw well in long relief, the West Side duo of Cade Powell and Garrett Hurd really got things cranking at the plate. In all, the pair combined to drive in five of Waverly’s 10 runs, with Powell’s RBI groundout tying the score at five apiece in the fifth inning.

When Ian Gillen followed Powell’s efforts by drawing a walk to give Post 142 the lead, Powell kept the momentum going in the sixth frame with a bases-clearing double that essentially put the game out of reach. Hurd then added an RBI single to score Talon Osborne in the seventh and final frame, and the defense, which only committed one error all game long, did its job by converting each of its three defensive chances in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the book on the sweep.

“Cade Powell came up with a huge hit in the sixth inning to bust it open,” Teeters said. “He squared it up and emptied the bases. We also played very well defensively today. Kannon Pack was big in the outfield for us as he made several nice catches. Whenever we play good defense, I believe that we’re tough to beat.”

With the victory, Waverly moved to 15-6 overall on the year and 4-1 in the SCOL. A pair of matchups against Portsmouth Post 23 await tomorrow at Branch Rickey Park, with one of those being the resumption of a suspended game on Wednesday, June 13. Both teams currently sit in a 1-1 tie after five innings of play.

