2018 Flag Football for a Cause to commence Sat.

Flag Football for a Cause to take place at Trojan Coliseum on Saturday

The 2018 Flag Football for a Cause, which is a flag football scrimmage to benefit Steven’s Power Packs in honor of the late Steven Hunter, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. The contest will take place on the Trojan Coliseum site as part of the Clark Athletic Complex grounds that sit across from Portsmouth Junior-Senior High School.

As part of the scrimmage, ex-Buckeye football players will be playing against pee-wee football players from the local area. Cheerleaders from Morehead State University will also be holding a clinic for young girls who are interested in participating as well. Volunteers from Valley and Portsmouth, among other school districts, will also be participating. There will be a dinner at Temple Baptist Church following the event, which is within a stone’s throw from the complex.

The event is held to raise money for Steven’s Power Packs, which are weekend food packs that are given to kids during the school year across 19 different schools.

For more information, visit the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund Facebook page.

SSU women’s soccer program hosting open tryouts

The Shawnee State women’s soccer program will be hosting open tryouts on Saturday, July 21 for all interested area soccer players.

Tryouts will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on July 21. They’re open to all players interested in playing for Shawnee State in 2018 and 2019. Tryouts will be held at the Shawnee Turf on the campus of Shawnee State University.

For more information and to register for tryouts, contact Natasha Ademakinwa at nademakinwa@shawnee.edu.

Shawnee State men’s soccer program to hold Goalkeeper Academy’s GK Camp July 13

The Shawnee State men’s soccer program will hold its annual Goalkeeper Academy’s GK Camp on Friday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shawnee Turf, which is located on the campus of Shawnee State University.

As a whole, the camp will cover the basic fundamentals of goalkeeping, such as equipment, catching, balance, communication, distribution, angles and being the last line of defense and the first line of offense. There will also be advanced drills for campers to take back home to their respective clubs and high school teams.

The cost of the camp is $40 per camper and will be offered to both males and females between the ages of 12 to 18. Campers, who can register the day of the camp, will need to bring gloves and a water bottle.

For more information, contact Mark Trapp, Shawnee State goalkeeping coach, at (740) 352-4815.

SSU staying busy on soccer pitch