Post 142 collects 7-5 victory over Hickory Post 48

Friday (6/29)

American Legion Baseball

Waverly Post 142 Shockers 7, Hickory (N.C.) Post 49 5

Behind two-hit outings from Tanner Cunningham and Marty Knittel, along with two RBI from Jake Reed and strong pitching performances from Cade Powell, Kannon Pack, and Alex Martin, the Waverly Post 142 Shockers’ baseball program was able to claim a 7-5 victory over the Hickory (N.C.) Post 49 baseball program on Friday evening at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds en route to concluding its road trip in the Tar Heel State with a split over its two affairs.

Post 142, who used its 7-5 victory to rebound from a 4-1 loss to Caldwell County (N.C.) Post 29 on Thursday, collected eight hits during the contest. The Shockers, who trailed 2-0 after four innings of play, exploded for all seven of its runs in the top half of the fifth frame as a leadoff walk by Nate Keiser and a one-out hit by pitch to Jalen Miller allowed Pack and shoot an RBI double to left field to score Keiser, while Miller scored on an error in the same sequence to knot the score in a flash. Knittel followed with an RBI single to left to score Pack and give Waverly the lead for good.

However, Waverly was far from done. After a single by Cunningham, Luke Lindamood walked, which set up Reed and allowed him to drive in a pair of runners with his two-RBI double to center field. Powell then added an insurance run with an RBI single to center field, and back-to-back walks by Keiser and Ian Gillen drove in another run as Waverly ultimately took a 7-2 lead following the scoring barrage.

While a pair of walks and two additional errors allowed Post 48 to close within a pair of runs, Alex Martin was able to come on in relief of Pack and Powell, who each threw three-and-a-third innings of effective baseball, and collect a flyball out en route to the save. Powell, who got the start, and Pack, who came on in relief, allowed just six hits apiece in six-and-two-thirds innings of work.

“Cade gave us what he could for three-and-one-third innings,” Post 142 head coach Jonathan Teeters said. “He was in a lot of high pitch counts along with some walks which hurt his longevity today, but he’s a competitive player and battled through it. Kannon was very effective in relief; he pounded the zone and kept them off balance. We still have some things we need to tighten up. With that being said it’s nice to get back in the win column. We will enjoy this and be ready to square up with Circleville on Tuesday.”

Waverly (13-5) will play Post 134 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

