Moore departing SSU head coaching position

Shawnee State head baseball coach Chris Moore is leaving his post to move to a new position with the Shawnee State Development Foundation, as announced on Friday by the athletic department in an official press release.

Moore is resigning as the head of the program to pursue a new position with Shawnee State’s Development Foundation. Moore will work closely with Shawnee State athletics to help fundraise for SSU’s teams and for major projects, such as the ongoing renovation of Rhodes Athletic Center. Moore begins his new position on Monday, July 2.

After coming to Shawnee State with Ted Tom as an assistant coach, Moore became head coach of the Shawnee State baseball program in 2015 following the former’s departure to accept a position within the Cincinnati Bearcats’ baseball program.

In four seasons as head coach, Moore had a record of 65-127. Moore helped lead the Bears to an American Mideast Conference Regular Season Championship in 2010, and to a Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship in 2011, which resulted in the program’s first NAIA postseason berth since 2003. Moore has also been instrumental in the renovation of Branch Rickey Park from start to finish, including the restoration of the field, the beginning of work on new spectator facilities, and as of this week, construction on a new press box for the historic ballpark.

“It is bittersweet for me to be leaving the baseball program and athletic department,” said Moore. “Over the course of the past 11 years, I have forged relationships with both players and fellow coaches that will last for the entirety of my lifetime. I would like to thank Jeff Hamilton for providing me the opportunity to reach my goal of being a head coach at the collegiate level. It has been an unforgettable experience. When former head coach Ted Tom brought me to Branch Rickey Park for the very first time, I almost quit on the spot because of the condition of the facility. However, over the course of our time here we have done great things and transformed the face of the baseball program. I feel sincere regret that we did not reach all of our goals in my time here but I am confident in we are in a better position to reach them than when I first arrived.

I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead of me in development. There are a number of things I am excited to learn so I can continue to help Shawnee State University and this community that has grown to become my home. I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Eric Braun and the entirety of the development staff who have warmly welcomed me into the fold and are bestowing their trust in me. I am eager to get to work.”

Taking on the various tasks necessary for SSU is not new to Moore, who has held a variety of support positions within the athletic department. He was coordinator for academic support, worked in game management, and has served as coordinator for the Gene Bennett Basketball Classic in addition to a stint working for Shawnee State Admissions. This past year, Moore worked closely with Shawnee State Development for athletic fundraising, a role he will expand upon in his new position.

“Chris has been a staple in our athletic department for many years,” Shawnee State athletic director Jeff Hamilton said. “He has made a positive impact from the moment he arrive with Coach [Ted] Tom and has held a variety of different positions within athletics and across campus. This is a wonderful opportunity for him to continue to do great things and build relationships through our development office. I am excited to have a chance to work with him in his new capacity and I look forward to the future prospects that we have in place. We are all extremely thankful for the time, commitment, work and effort that he has put in helping to making our department and baseball programs successful.”

SSU volleyball adds two players to 2018 roster

Shawnee State University volleyball coach Susan Shelton continues to add to her large recruiting class as Isabella Gill from Springfield Northwestern and current SSU softball player Morgan Rearick, who originally hails from Canal Fulton Northwest, each signed with the Bears for the 2018 campaign.

Gill, at 6-2, will add immediate size and depth to the front line, which was an area that the Bears struggled in this past season. SSU ranked seventh in the Mid-South Conference in kills per set and fourth in the conference in total kills during the 2017 season.

“Bella will be our tallest player at 6-2,” Shelton said. “She played on a national level club team which has provided her with a lot of experience at a higher level of competition. She’s eager to learn and is very coachable. We are excited to see what she will do here at SSU.”

“With playing at a national level previously, it’s opened my eyes early to the commitment and responsibilities that are needed to succeed and thrive on and off the volleyball court,” Gill said.

Rearick, who has already proven to be a skilled athlete just based on her work with the Shawnee State softball team, received Second-Team Stark County All-Star honors in 2016 and honorable mention accolades in 2015. Rearick collected team awards as the unit’s most improved player and top server, and was named as a scholar-athlete as well. At Shawnee State, the outfielder hit .265 in her first campaign with Steve Whittaker’s club in 2018.

“Morgan is a very athletic and energetic player,” Shelton said. “I anticipate her being a utility player for us. We are happy to have her join our program.”

The 5-5 defensive specialist will be able to help improve on Shawnee State’s digs per set, as the Bears ranked fifth of the eight conference teams in that category during the 2017 season.

Shawnee State University's Morgan Rearick makes a grab in the outfield. Rearick, who hit .265 as a freshman, will join SSU's volleyball program in the fall. Chris Moore, who finished his fourth season as the head coach at Shawnee State, is departing the position to accept a new position with the Shawnee State University Development Foundation.

