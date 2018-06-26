Shawnee GC to be sold by state

Shawnee GC up for sale

The Shawnee State Park Golf Course in Friendship is being put up for sale, according to a press release obtained by the Daily Times.

The course, which is 6,407 yards in length according to information obtained from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website, features 46 sand traps, four ponds, and several splendid views of the Ohio River along its path.

Sealed bids will be received by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Office of Real Estate and Land Management, 2045 Morse Road, Building E-2, Columbus, Ohio 43229, until August 15, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. for the sale of the golf course and driving range located on Shawnee State Park, Scioto County, Ohio.

All bids shall be submitted on forms furnished by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. All bids must include the golf course. Bidding on the driving range is optional.

All bidders will be notified of the bid results through email. The successful bidder should note that the golf course will be required to be operated as a golf course for a minimum of three years after the sale.

The State of Ohio reserves the right to reject any or all bids, as best serves the interest of the State of Ohio.

A phone call by the Daily Times to the staff at Shawnee Golf Course went unanswered and a phone call to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was redirected to the communications staff within Ohio Parks, which also went unanswered.

To receive a bidding package or for further information contact Vicki Tarr, Real Estate Manager, Division of Parks and Watercraft or Jim Ankrom, Office of Real Estate at either 614-265-6525 or 614-265-7061.

Cassidy, Cottle, Ruby, Williams earn Academic All-Ohio honors from OHSBCA

Behind their work in the classroom and on their various fields of play, West’s Drew Cassidy, Clay’s Keith Cottle, and Valley’s Cayton Ruby and Tucker Williams all obtained Academic All-Ohio honors as awarded by the OHSAA on Sunday.

Cassidy, a standout kicker who will be walking on with the Eastern Kentucky University football program in the fall, nailed eight of his 11 field goal attempts while collecting a long of 44 yards during the 2017 season. The multi-sport athlete, who also went 40-for-42 on extra-point attempts, obtained a punt average of 38.6, and launched 20 kicks into the endzone for touchbacks in 2017, collected 69 tackles and a pick. A baseball standout as well, Cassidy threw eight scoreless innings against Rock Hill in the Division III District Finals at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Cottle, who already obtained All-State Honorable Mention accolades via Prep Baseball Report, went 6-1, collected an 0.83 ERA, and struck out 43 batters in 42 innings pitched while also collecting a .330 batting average, 22 RBI, and 15 stolen bases in 2018. The senior also assisted with the Clay volleyball program in 2017 and was a member of the school’s National Honor Society.

Ruby and Williams, who each played three sports at Valley, were starting hands in the sport of baseball and led Valley to its first regional appearance since 2012 in the sport. Both players also contributed to AJ Phillips’ basketball unit. Ruby and Williams were also key contributions on the soccer pitch and on the football gridiron, respectively.

To obtain OHSBCA honors, players must have at least a 3.5 grade-point-average, a score of 25 or better on the ACT, and be of senior eligibility.

Further features on these student-athletes will be available over the coming weeks. For more information, visit the Daily Times’ website at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

